Continued growth of LabOps platform maker brings actionable insights to LabOps professionals in the United Kingdom and European Union.

Elemental Machines Expands Global Footprint with Dedicated European Support Continued growth of LabOps platform maker brings actionable insights to LabOps professionals in the United Kingdom and European Union.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elemental Machines , a provider of universal laboratory operations and asset management technology for research, clinical, and testing labs around the world, has expanded its footprint into the United Kingdom and European Union.

New dedicated customer support teams will serve LabOps leaders championing groundbreaking discoveries throughout France, Spain, Germany, Poland, Italy, Sweden, Great Britain, Ireland, and more.

Leading Elemental's EU support team is Constantin Fahom, based in Moessingen, Germany. Originally from Cameroon, Constantin studied biochemistry and has been active in life sciences for more than 12 years. He fluently speaks German, English, and French and has traveled to 56 countries on all seven continents.

Heading the UK support team is Christopher Austin, based in East Grinstead, England. Deeply experienced in cutting-edge solutions for chemistry research, analytical applications, and biotech companies, Chris brings a wealth of customer-facing experience to the Elemental team.

Elemental Machines' new territories will have access to all the cutting-edge solutions America's LabOps leaders have grown to love, including turnkey lab-wide data management , Smart Alerts , Elemental Calendar , brand-agnostic utilization insights , and more.

Rob Pemberton, Elemental Machines' Chief Commercial Officer, hailed the growth as a win for the LabOps community: "Our new European presence reflects what our customers are experiencing: the LabOps movement is growing – and Elemental Machines is championing the movement by serving its heros."

To learn more, visit www.elementalmachines.com

About Elemental Machines

Elemental Machines is the trusted data collection and reporting technology supplier to researchers and clinicians around the world. The Cambridge-based company equips labs with universal cloud-based dashboards and turnkey sensors that unite data from every asset, every metric, and every location, enabling universal collection, seamless sharing, and turnkey reporting.

View original content:

SOURCE Elemental Machines