Goodyear's McClellan Named to Manufacturers Association Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) announced that Steve McClellan of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has been named to the NAM Board of Directors. McClellan will join the NAM Board to bolster the association's leadership in policy advocacy, workforce solutions, legal action, operational excellence and news and insights. He will help the industry advance an agenda that promotes opportunity and prosperity for all Americans.

Founded in 1895, the NAM, guided by its Board of Directors, is the largest industrial trade association in the United States, with more than 14,000 members. The NAM is the nation's most influential manufacturing advocate, and its membership includes some of the world's most iconic brands and many of the small manufacturers that power the U.S. economy. Ninety percent of the NAM's members are small and medium-sized businesses.

The NAM is a one-stop shop for manufacturers, telling the story of the industry and equipping manufacturers with invaluable resources through news and insights channels and partnerships with the Manufacturing Leadership Council, The Manufacturing Institute and the Innovation Research Interchange.

The NAM and its members are at the forefront of every important policy debate for manufacturers and have led the nation's response to COVID-19. Manufacturers are also leading by example with campaigns encouraging Americans to get vaccinated. Executives on the NAM Board, which comprises leaders representing companies of all sizes in every industrial sector, are the driving force behind the NAM's efforts.

"It's a privilege to serve on the Board of the National Association of Manufacturers and represent the more than 12 million highly dedicated individuals employed in manufacturing," said McClellan. "Manufacturing has long been a key driver of the U.S. economy, and I look forward to continuing to support the growth and success of this vital industry."

Board members play a key role in the NAM and the MI's "Creators Wanted" campaign, a member-driven initiative to inspire, educate and empower more Americans to pursue careers in modern manufacturing — and to shift perceptions about careers in the industry. The campaign, which supports MI programs for students, women, veterans and other underrepresented communities and features a first-of-its-kind mobile experience and tour, seeks to cut the skills gap by 600,000 workers by 2025 and increase the number of students enrolling in technical schools, vocational schools and apprenticeships by 25%, as well as the number of parents who would encourage their children to pursue a career in modern manufacturing to 50% from 27%.

"Steve is a recognized leader in our industry, and the NAM will be stronger thanks to his service on our Board of Directors," said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons. "Manufacturers are the driving force behind our economic recovery. Now that we have secured historic infrastructure investment, we are working with lawmakers to ensure they deliver the long-term policy work on issues like immigration reform, trade expansion, supply chain improvements and workforce development. We also continue to defend the progress we've made on tax reform and regulatory certainty to ensure we can keep our promises to invest in our people and our communities. The NAM's mission is to ensure we always keep moving forward, and Steve will bring invaluable insights as we advocate for the men and women of our industry and advance the values that have made America exceptional and our industry strong—free enterprise, competitiveness, individual liberty and equal opportunity."

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

The National Association of Manufacturers is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states. Manufacturing employs more than 12.5 million men and women, contributes $2.57 trillion to the U.S. economy annually and has the largest economic multiplier of any major sector and accounts for 58% of private-sector research and development. The NAM is the powerful voice of the manufacturing community and the leading advocate for a policy agenda that helps manufacturers compete in the global economy and create jobs across the United States. For more information about the NAM or to follow us on Twitter and Facebook, please visit www.nam.org.

