MACY'SPARTNERS WITH THE ELIZABETH TAYLOR AIDS FOUNDATION TO SUPPORT WOMEN LIVING WITH HIV IN ATLANTA AND NASHVILLE IN HONOR OF NATIONAL WOMEN AND GIRLS HIV/AIDS AWARENESS DAY

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) visits Macy's Green Hills (Nashville, Tennessee) and Macy's Lenox Square (Atlanta, Georgia) to award a total of $100,000 to local AIDS-service organizations (ASO); Nashville CARES based in Nashville, Tennessee and Jerusalem House based in Atlanta, Georgia. In partnership with Macy's, each organization is receiving $50,000 to support a wide array of social support and case management services for women living with HIV, including peer support and mentoring groups to build high self-esteem and ensure success in their personal and professional lives.

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Found) (PRNewswire)

In addition to the grant awards, women who benefit from each organization's programs are receiving an exclusive shopping experience and pampering session to further the self-esteem and confidence-building nature of the ASO programs. Every woman in attendance is also receiving a $250 gift card. With women being a key population disproportionately affected by HIV, both domestically and globally, there is a large need for emotional support programs that set them up for sustainable success.

"In the spirit of National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, we are so proud to honor the women benefitting from the programs at Jerusalem House and Nashville CARES. Mental Health and General Wellness for Women living with HIV are a priority initiative for ETAF and we are so thankful for Macy's continued support." Cathy Brown, Executive Director of The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

"Macy's is proud to support incredible organizations— such as The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation whose impactful work plays a vital role in strengthening and enriching the local community and beyond," said Kelli Lewis, Director of Corporate Giving for Macy's.

HISTORY OF MACY'S AND ELIZABETH TAYLOR

Elizabeth Taylor and Macy's have a long history of partnership in the fight against HIV and AIDS. Elizabeth Taylor was Founding Chair of Macy's Passport, an awareness-raising fashion show and gala event which began in the 1980's and continued for thirty years. In addition, Ms. Taylor was involved in related cause-driven promotions via Macy's, including Glamorama and Fashion Pass. In 2017, ETAF supporters, actress Judith Light and renowned HIV specialist Dr. Michael Gottlieb MD, presented Macy's with the inaugural Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation Dr. Michael Gottlieb Partnership Award. Since the onset of the AIDS pandemic, Macy's has stood with top designers and community organizations to raise millions of dollars as well as invaluable HIV and AIDS awareness.

ABOUT ETAF

Working tirelessly on the AIDS crisis through the 1980s, Elizabeth Taylor established The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) in 1991 to reach her vision of an AIDS-free world. ETAF works to provide the direct care needed for people living with and affected by HIV and AIDS. Emphasizing Elizabeth's commitment to marginalized communities, ETAF's work ensures that HIV prevention education and access to treatment is available through domestic and international initiatives. HIV Decriminalization nationally is ETAF's primary advocacy initiative. We now have the necessary tools to stop the spread of HIV and end the AIDS crisis with sufficient resources. www.etaf.org.

For more information, contact Cathy Brown, ETAF at 310-339-3643; cbrown@etaf.org

