McDermott Strengthens Capital Markets Practice with Notable Dealmakers Firm Builds upon Strong 2021 Growth with Four New Partners in New York and Dallas to Support Thriving Capital Markets Activity in Life Sciences, Technology and Biotech Sectors

CHICAGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery is pleased to announce the addition of four partners to the Transactions Practice Group: Merrill Kraines, Todd Kornfeld and Anand Saha in New York and Sunyi Snow in Dallas.

"Our Firm is always assessing how the practice of law evolves, and we are positioning ourselves as market disrupters—whether it's molecular diagnostics, NFTs [non-fungible tokens] or cryptocurrency," Ira Coleman, McDermott's chairman, said. "Each of these new partners are aligned with our forward-looking trajectory, notably Merrill and Todd who advise life sciences clients engaged in groundbreaking pharmaceutical and medical device development in their public company activities."

"McDermott is in the business of providing the best value possible to our clients across the globe and adding this remarkable group of legal talent furthers this objective," Harris Siskind, global head of the transactions practice, said. "Merrill and Todd will reunite with former colleagues that joined over the last year, and all four new partners will provide critical support to our capital markets practice—an area that experienced tremendous growth."

About our four new partners:

Merrill Kraines ( New York ) advises life sciences and technology clients in corporate, securities, capital markets (including initial public offerings (IPOs) and a variety of follow-on offerings), venture capital and mergers and acquisition (M&A) transactions. He has in-depth experience representing biotechnology, therapeutic, diagnostic and medical device companies and represents emerging companies in various business and finance transactions in many industries, including software, internet, healthcare, IT, alternative energy, financial services, IT consulting, educational publishing, entertainment, office products, advertising, telecommunications, paper and more. Merrill joins from Troutman Pepper . ) advises life sciences and technology clients in corporate, securities, capital markets (including initial public offerings (IPOs) and a variety of follow-on offerings), venture capital and mergers and acquisition (M&A) transactions. He has in-depth experience representing biotechnology, therapeutic, diagnostic and medical device companies and represents emerging companies in various business and finance transactions in many industries, including software, internet, healthcare, IT, alternative energy, financial services, IT consulting, educational publishing, entertainment, office products, advertising, telecommunications, paper and more. Merrill joins from

Todd Kornfeld ( New York ) focuses his practice on a range of corporate matters, including capital markets, corporate governance, securities compliance, venture capital and cryptocurrencies. He counsels life sciences, biotech, asset management and tech clients on IPOs, follow-on offerings, private investment in public equities (PIPEs), registered direct offerings (RDOs) and private placements, among others. He also represents hedge fund managers, as well as investors, issuers and fiduciaries with digital asset matters, including Bitcoin, Ether, Tether and other proof-of-work, proof-of-stake and stablecoin cryptocurrencies. Todd also joins from Troutman Pepper . ) focuses his practice on a range of corporate matters, including capital markets, corporate governance, securities compliance, venture capital and cryptocurrencies. He counsels life sciences, biotech, asset management and tech clients on IPOs, follow-on offerings, private investment in public equities (PIPEs), registered direct offerings (RDOs) and private placements, among others. He also represents hedge fund managers, as well as investors, issuers and fiduciaries with digital asset matters, including Bitcoin, Ether, Tether and other proof-of-work, proof-of-stake and stablecoin cryptocurrencies. Todd also joins from

Anand Saha ( New York ) focuses his practice on capital market transactions, particularly in international transactions and the technology sector. He advises corporations and underwriters on a range of equity and debt capital markets projects, including IPOs, US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)-registered and Rule 144A/Regulation S offerings, high-yield debt, liability management and medium-term note (MTN) programs, as well as M&A and equity investments. Anand joins from Clifford Chance , where he was co-head of the firm's US Technology group. ) focuses his practice on capital market transactions, particularly in international transactions and the technology sector. He advises corporations and underwriters on a range of equity and debt capital markets projects, including IPOs, US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)-registered and Rule 144A/Regulation S offerings, high-yield debt, liability management and medium-term note (MTN) programs, as well as M&A and equity investments. Anand joins from, where he was co-head of the firm's US Technology group.

Sunyi Snow ( Dallas ) focuses on all aspects of capital markets, M&A, corporate finance and real estate transactions. She represents issuers and underwriters in public and private offerings of equity and debt securities, with an emphasis on structured and restructured issuances of mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. She regularly advises clients on SEC reporting and compliance, corporate governance and other general corporate matters. Sunyi joins from Hunton Andrews Kurth . ) focuses on all aspects of capital markets, M&A, corporate finance and real estate transactions. She represents issuers and underwriters in public and private offerings of equity and debt securities, with an emphasis on structured and restructured issuances of mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. She regularly advises clients on SEC reporting and compliance, corporate governance and other general corporate matters. Sunyi joins from

