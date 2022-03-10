Net Friends Receives SOC 2 Type II Attestation Again, Adding Confidentiality Trust Services Criteria

DURHAM, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Net Friends, Inc., a North Carolina-based IT company and managed services provider, announced today that it has completed its annual SOC 2 Type II audit, performed by Kirkpatrick Price. For the third year in a row, this attestation presents independent, third-party validation that Net Friends demonstrates a strong commitment to information security practices. By exhibiting the necessary internal controls and processes, Net Friends has provided evidence that they deliver high-quality, trust-based services to their clients.

A SOC 2 audit verifies a service organization's ability to meet industry standards stipulated by the AICPA. During the audit, the non-financial reporting controls of Net Friends were tested for relevancy to the (1) security, (2) availability, and (3) confidentiality criteria. The SOC 2 report delivered by Kirkpatrick Price validates the design suitability and operating effectiveness of Net Friends' controls to meet the standards of these criteria.

"By engaging in the SOC 2 Type II audit every year, we are motivated by transparency and accountability," said John Snyder, CEO of Net Friends. "We believe it is our duty to provide our customers with a non-biased, third-party confirmation of our information security practices. We fully leverage our audits to continuously improve our security, availability, and confidentiality."

"By adding the Confidentiality Trust Services criteria to their SOC 2 audit this year, Net Friends has increased their commitment to trust-based controls to support customers' data protections," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, President of Kirkpatrick Price. "The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Criteria, and by communicating Net Friends' audit results, clients can be assured of their reliance on Net Friends' controls."

About Net Friends

Net Friends provides comprehensive managed IT services, cybersecurity services, IT staffing, and managed infrastructure services to businesses and organizations of all sizes in North Carolina and across the United States. Learn more at www.netfriends.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About KirkpatrickPrice

KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over a thousand clients in North America, South America, Asia, Europe, and Australia. The firm has more than a decade of experience in information security by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security practices and internal controls.

Contact

John Snyder

CEO, Net Friends

(919) 680-3763

public-relations@netfriends.com

View original content:

SOURCE Net Friends