Net Health Names Keith Tode VP of Clinical Research

PITTSBURGH , March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlighting the vital role wound and tissue clinical research will play in the industry and for the company, Net Health announced today the appointment of Keith Tode, MBA as the new Vice President of Clinical Research.

Tode is a global executive bringing over 20 years of experience in strategic leadership roles for organizations ranging from start-ups to Fortune 100 companies. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Clinical Solutions at IPM.ai where he inaugurated a business unit that leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and real-world evidence (RWE) to identify diagnosed, misdiagnosed and undiagnosed patients of rare disease and then connect them to their treating physicians to accelerate patient recruitment and randomization.

Tissue Analytics for Clinical Research has become the leading e-clinical platform for scientific researchers, contract research organizations (CROs) and others conducting clinical trials involving wounds, including dermatology, nephrology, endocrinology and other skin conditions. The platform's industry-leading mobile phone application, AI-powered image analysis, and specialized workflows, eliminate 90% of measurement error, streamline data analysis/approval, and accelerate trial completion.

"Keith's experience and connections are well suited to our vision for wound care clinical research," said Josh Pickus, CEO of Net Health. "He knows how to customize solutions that empower patients and their doctors to participate in studies onsite, virtually and in hybrid models. His approach and experience will help our Clinical Research program continue to grow and establish itself as the leader in the industry."

Tode is recognized as a thought leader in promoting clinical trial diversity, a key effort for effective wound care research. He was an executive with 2M Clinical, a boutique CRO that specializes in managing clinical trials for underrepresented populations and ensuring all patients have access to innovative studies regardless of age, sex, race, disease state, geography, or socioeconomic status. He is also a board member of Pan African Clinical Trials (PACT), a London-based, not-for-profit organization whose mission is to expand access to clinical trials in Sub Saharan Africa. He also acts as an executive advisor for Black Women in Clinical Research (BWIC).

"There is tremendous need and opportunity for innovation in wound care clinical research," said Tode. "Today we must not only provide outcomes data, but also the information on efficacy and reimbursement that payers require to authorize new therapies. Net Health has the experience and technology platform to take this area of research to the next level, and I look forward to working with the company and its team."

