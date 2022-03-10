Park 'N Fly's Holiday Charity Campaign Raises $7,500 for the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation

ATLANTA, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Park 'N Fly, the nation's leading off-site airport parking provider, is committed to its long-standing partnership with the Olympic Gold Medalist and Cancer Warrior Scott Hamilton and the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation. Based in Franklin, TN, CARES is dedicated to changing the future of cancer by funding advanced, innovative research that treats the cancer while sparing the patient.

Park 'N Fly's annual Turn Cancer Upside Down™ Pin-Up Campaign is an integral part of our ongoing charitable collaboration. Thanks to the customers and Park 'N Fly, the campaign raised $7,500 for CARES during the 2021 holiday season. This goal was achieved through nationwide lot-level fundraising, Park 'N Fly's CEO Tony Paalz's said "he was delighted to continue to partner and support initiatives to generate donations for Scott and his wonderful foundation".

With every donation to the Turn Cancer Upside Down Pin-Up Campaign, customers receive a pin-up skate to write someone's name that they want to honor. Customers donate any amount they choose, either through a Park 'N Fly cashier or via the CARES foundation website. Park 'N Fly promotes the annual campaign at all parking locations nationwide, as well as through email and social media marketing. Park 'N Fly is proud to announce it will be continuing this fundraising initiative in 2022.

To learn more about The Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation, please visit www.scottcares.org—and follow @TeamScottCARES on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Park Holding, Inc.

Park Holding, Inc., a BCD Group company was founded in 1967 as the first off-airport parking company specifically geared toward the business traveler. Today, Park 'N Fly operates 15 facilities in 14 markets nationwide. Additionally, Park 'N Fly offers a network of off-airport parking services in more 80 U.S. markets through its internet-based reservation system at PNF.com. Park 'N Fly's goal is to make customers' lives easier by providing more than just parking. The company offers an array of unique services, including car washing and detailing, pet boarding with Pet Paradise Resort®, electric car-charging stations and valet parking. These service offerings and outstanding customer service make Park 'N Fly the first choice in airport parking. For more information, visit www.pnf.com.



About BCD Group

BCD Group is a market leader in the travel industry. A privately-owned company founded in 1975 by John Fentener van Vlissingen, the group includes BCD Travel (a global corporate travel management company and its subsidiary global meetings and events agency, BCD Meetings & Events), Park 'N Fly (off-airport parking), and Airtrade (a consolidation and fulfillment company). For more information, visit www.bcdgroup.com.

