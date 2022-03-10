THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL AND VIRTUAL-ONLY ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING DETAILS

PITTSBURGH, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) expects to issue financial results for the first quarter of 2022, Thursday, April 14, as previously announced, at approximately 6:45 a.m. (ET). PNC Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer William S. Demchak and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robert Q. Reilly will hold a conference call for investors the same day at 11 a.m. (ET).

Separately, PNC will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday, April 27, in a virtual-only format. Event details are as follows:

First Quarter 2022 Earnings Investor Conference Call: Thursday, April 14, at 11 a.m. (ET)

Dial-in numbers: (877) 272-3520 and (312) 281-2958 (international).

A link to the live audio webcast, presentation slides, earnings release and supplementary financial information will be accessible at www.pnc.com/investorevents ; a webcast replay will be available for 30 days.

Conference call replay will be available for one week at (800) 633-8284 and (402) 977-9140, Conference ID 22015678.

2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders: Wednesday, April 27, at 11 a.m. (ET)

Meeting Access: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PNC2022

The 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be a virtual-only meeting held via webcast.

Approximately 24 hours after the meeting ends, a replay will be available for 30 days at www.pnc.com/investorevents or www.pnc.com/annualmeeting

PNC's 2022 Proxy Statement and 2021 Annual Report are accessible on PNC's website at www.pnc.com/investorevents after their respective issuance dates.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACTS:

MEDIA :

Marcey Zwiebel

(412) 762-4550

media.relations@pnc.com

INVESTORS:

Bryan Gill

(412) 768-4143

investor.relations@pnc.com

