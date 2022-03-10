The Valspar Championship Announces Tampa General Hospital as the Official and Exclusive Health Care Provider

TAMPA, Fla., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital (TGH) and the Valspar Championship, Tampa Bay's PGA TOUR event, are teaming up to provide a new hospitality and first aid area for fans called the Tampa General Hospital Courtyard, as well as TGH sunscreen stations for extra sun protection. The expanded scope of the partnership also promotes TGH's Home Base Warrior Health and Fitness Program.

In November 2021, the Valspar Championship and Copperhead Charities donated $125,000 to the TGH Foundation for the Home Base Warrior Health and Fitness Program at the TGH Fitness Center. Home Base Warrior Health and Fitness is a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital program to provide veterans with free health and fitness services. Tampa General partnered with Home Base last year to support Tampa Bay area military veterans in improving their health and well-being.

The PGA TOUR event at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor is part of several consecutive golf tournaments in the state during the spring, including the Honda Classic held Feb. 24 – 27 on the East Coast, of which TGH is also a sponsor. Valspar Championship events will take place March 14 – March 20 with tournament play beginning on Thursday, March 17.

"TGH has been a great partner for us in recent years, and we are thrilled with the expansion and extension of our relationship. As our official and exclusive health care partner, TGH has provided us with sunscreen stations and other medical needs in the past. We are thrilled to be able to put their name on two of our premier events, as well as our biggest space, now the TGH Courtyard, for community events," said Tracy West, tournament director of the Valspar Championship.

As the official and exclusive health care provider of the Valspar Championship, Tampa General Hospital

will have signage and branding, sponsorship opportunities, advertising, activations, and promotional rights during the week of Valspar Championship events at Innisbrook Golf Resort.

The schedule includes:

Monday, March 14 : Course closed to the public for a private event

Tuesday, March 15 : Professional Practice Rounds & Morgan Stanley Executive Women's Day, Tuesday night Pro-Am Pairings Party presented by Tampa General Hospital

Wednesday, March 16 : Tampa General Hospital Championship Pro-Am

Thursday, March 17 : 1 st round, Valspar Championship

Friday, March 18 : 2 nd round, Valspar Championship

Saturday, March 19 : 3 rd round, Valspar Championship

Sunday, March 20 : Final round, Valspar Championship

Tampa General Hospital is excited to launch this partnership by sponsoring the Tampa General Hospital Courtyard. This new area has the highest foot traffic on the course and is located directly behind the 18th green adjacent to the TGH hospitality and first aid area and the main admission gate.

"We are a longtime partner of the Valspar Championship and TGH is excited about our expanded affiliation this year," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. "The Valspar Championship supports projects that address community needs such as the Home Base Warrior Health and Fitness program, and strongly aligns with our commitment to providing world-class health care and initiatives focused on Tampa Bay area residents."

The Valspar Championship and Copperhead Charities focus on two primary goals – bringing a world-class professional sporting event to the Tampa Bay area and a charitable mission to use tournament proceeds to help meet community needs.

ABOUT TGH'S HOME BASE WARRIOR HEALTH AND FITNESS PROGRAM

Announced in October 2021, Tampa General Hospital and Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital program, formed a partnership to create a free health and fitness program specifically for veterans. The Home Base Warrior Health and Fitness program is based at the TGH Fitness Center, located on the hospital's main campus and led by trained fitness specialists and dietitians. This program is designed to improve health and well-being through supervised physical exercise, education about healthy eating and living a healthy lifestyle, along with ways to incorporate stress management that emphasize the health benefits of physical activity. The generous donation supports program outreach including the addition of a veteran program outreach coordinator and a veteran wellness coordinator to help connect and serve Tampa Bay's heroes.

ABOUT COPPERHEAD CHARITIES, INC.

Copperhead Charities history of supporting charities through professional golf dates back to 1977, with charitable funds generated exceeding $47 million. The 2022 Valspar Championship will be the 21st full-field PGA TOUR event sponsored by the Copperheads (General Chair Ronde Barber, Vice General Chair John Astrab). Over 200 Tampa Bay area civic and business leaders are members of the Copperheads/CopperMugs. The tournament is managed by Pro Links Sports with Executive Director Hollis Cavner and Tournament Director Tracy West.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,041-bed non-profit academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 Best Hospitals, and one of the top 4 hospitals in Florida, with five specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious 2021 Forbes magazine rankings – America's Best Employers by State, third out of 100 Florida companies and first among health care and social organizations and 13th nationally in America's Best Employers for Women. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal 2020 provided a net community benefit worth more than $182.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health and 19 outpatient Radiology Centers. Tampa Bay residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

ABOUT THE VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP

The Valspar Championship is Tampa Bay's PGA TOUR event and a part of the annual FedExCup competition. The 2022 Valspar Championship will be held on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida from March 14-20. Defending champion is Sam Burns. The tournament is nationally televised on NBC Sports and Golf Channel and is aired in over 220 countries; and is owned and operated by Copperhead Charities, Inc. The title sponsor for the tournament is Valspar Paint. For more information, visit www.valsparchampionship.com and follow @valsparchamp on Twitter.

ABOUT VALSPAR AND SHERWIN-WILLIAMS

Since being acquired on June 1, 2017, Valspar is a brand of The Sherwin-Williams Company, a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products. The company manufactures products under well-known brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Valspar®, HGTV HOME® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson's®, Water Seal®, Cabot® and many more. With global headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin-Williams® branded products are sold exclusively through a chain of more than 4,100 company-operated stores and facilities, while the company's other brands are sold through leading mass merchandisers, home centers, independent paint dealers, hardware stores, automotive retailers and industrial distributors. Sherwin-Williams shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: SHW). For more information, visit www.sherwin.com.

Tampa General Hospital logo.

