X-Golf America and Milwaukee Brewers Announce Partnership for State-of-the-Art Indoor Golf Venue At American Family Field

MILWAUKEE, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Golf America and the Milwaukee Brewers today announced a significant new partnership to bring a state-of-the-art indoor golf experience to American Family Field, a first of its kind entertainment venue in a Major League Baseball ballpark, and a first-ever X-Golf location in a sports stadium.

The 11,000 square foot facility, set to open late in the 2022 baseball season, will be open year-round, during Brewers games, and on non-game days. Located in what was previously the Stadium Club on the Club Level, the X-Golf facility will feature seven state-of-the-art, indoor golf simulator bays over two floors – with three bays that offer expansive views of the playing field. Featuring traditional country club and mid-century modern décor, the space will also boast two full bars and unique seating areas with great views of the game. Delaware North, the official concessionaire of American Family Field, is partnering with local vendors to create a menu of specialty drinks and pub fare that will be available for fans year-round including all Brewers home games.

X-Golf, the world's most advanced indoor golf technology, offers simulation bays with unparalleled accuracy and virtual reality golfing using a combination of cameras, infrared lasers, impact sensors and advanced gaming software. The venue will be owned and operated by Shawn DeMain and Luke Larson, in partnership with the Milwaukee Brewers. DeMain and Larson are also owners of the X-Golf Appleton, X-Golf Brookfield and X-Golf Mequon locations. Further, the facility will have a licensed PGA Professional on staff who will be integrally involved in golf lessons and club fittings.

"We are pleased to partner with X-Golf to bring an approachable and interactive experience to American Family Field that fans can enjoy year-round," said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President – Business Operations. "Merging two great passions of our fans – baseball and golf – will add a new element of fun and engagement at the ballpark."

Fans will be able to make reservations to reserve simulators on game days (Brewers game tickets are required). X-Golf at American Family Field will also be home to golf leagues and tournaments throughout the year. Open seven days a week, regular operating hours on non-game days and more information about reservations and leagues will be available later this summer.

"Launching our first X-Golf partnership with a world-class sports organization is a significant milestone for our brand," said President and CEO of X-Golf America Ryan D'Arcy. "The growing trend of expanding entertainment options for fans certainly lends itself perfectly to the X-Golf model. We look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy our state-of-the-art golf technology while watching the Brewers take home W's."

X-Golf's technology is the most comprehensive indoor golf tracking system available, giving players the ability to accurately replicate all golf shots, including short game, with 98 percent accuracy. Since launching its franchise operations in 2016, they have branched nationally to multiple states, including California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. The company has successfully opened and maintained 50+ franchisees across the country, with 100 percent growth in the pipeline.

