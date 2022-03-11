Invitation to the launch of the new PONSSE Active Manual

HELSINKI, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponsse is set to launch a new PONSSE Active Manual, an instruction and maintenance service, whose content focuses on videos. The service supports the current Owner's Manual by offering video instructions alongside the manual.

The continuously updated app is available in app stores for Apple and Android devices, and it can be used in many different languages.

The online event will be held on 16 March at 10 am EET and 6 pm EET. The event will be held in English, and it will be subtitled in Finnish, Swedish, German, French, Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese.

Registeration page ( https://www.ponsse.com/en/ponsse-studio-presents/active-manual-launch#/)

Further information

Pinja Aho

Visual Specialist, Ponsse Plc

tel. +358 40 719 2381, pinja.aho@ponsse.com

