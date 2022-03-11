Phillips 66® Honors Teachers as Part of the Big 12 Basketball Championships The Live to the Full Heroes™ program shines a spotlight on individuals who make a positive impact through sports, education.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2018, the Phillips 66® Live to the Full Heroes™ program has honored people who have gone above and beyond to serve their communities by helping to further their programs and efforts. This year, Phillips 66 worked with DonorsChoose to donate $100,000 to teachers in Amarillo and Lubbock, Texas, and Kansas City, Missouri, metro-area schools. In addition to the donation, three extraordinary teachers ­— Mrs. Alexa Ybarra from Will Rogers Elementary in Amarillo, Texas; Ms. Caitlin McCartney from Guadalupe Centers High School in Kansas City, Missouri, and Mrs. Andrea Smetana from Fox Hill Elementary in Kansas City, Missouri — were selected as 2022's Live to the Full Heroes. The teachers will be honored at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championships on Friday, March 11 and receive an additional $6,600 donation to fund projects in their schools and classrooms.

Alexa Ybarra – Will Rogers Elementary School, Amarillo; Alexa’s students come to school every day with wonder and excitement, but not all of them come from the most privileged households. Because of this, she’s made it her mission to provide her students with a sense of stability they might not have. Through sensory rooms and art therapy, she offers her students a safe space to escape from the difficulties they might face outside of the classroom. (PRNewswire)

"According to a survey from the U.S. Department of Education, teachers spend an average of $500 of their own money every year on supplies. This need has only increased as they've helped their students adapt to the pressures the pandemic has caused the last two years," says Sunny Lopez, brand manager at Phillips 66. "We're proud to be able to support teachers and fulfill a few of the needs they have."

The Live to the Full Heroes program takes place each year as part of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's and Women's Basketball Championships.

Phillips 66 will be providing a generous 5x match to community donations for teachers in Kansas City, Lubbock or Amarillo metro-area schools while funds last. Teachers new to DonorsChoose can go to DonorsChoose.org/teachers to create an account. The list of cities eligible for funding include:

Kansas: Kansas City, Gardner, Independence, Lenexa, Merriam, Olathe, Overland Park, Shawnee, Stilwell, Blue Springs, Lees Summit, Gladstone, North Kansas City, Liberty

Texas: Amarillo, Lubbock

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's and Women's Basketball Championship is the longest-running collegiate relationship in history. As part of the relationship, Phillips 66 also makes an annual donation of $66,000 to the Big 12 Conference Classroom Champions Program.

Caitlin McCartney – Guadalupe Centers High School, Kansas City; Caitlin didn’t always plan on becoming a teacher, but she always planned on making a difference no matter what she did. What was originally a challenge quickly became a calling and a passion. Now her heart lies in Guadalupe Centers High School, where she focuses on seeing, hearing and meeting her students where they are and getting them to where they want to be. (PRNewswire)

Andrea Smetana – Fox Hill Elementary School, Kansas City; Andrea always felt that it was important to make sure all of her students felt included, especially outside of the classroom. With recess being so important to childhood development, she made it her mission to get equipment that made everyone feel welcome to play. Now each of her curious kids has the tools to become the well-rounded, lifelong learners they deserve to be. (PRNewswire)

