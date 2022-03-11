Triller, who recently announced a go-public transaction with Nasdaq listed SEAC, Introduces Trillerverz 5 'Lineage of Greatness' Featuring Legendary Boxing Families and an Iconic Verzuz Battle

Trillerverz 5 at the Forum Brings Together the Biggest Names in Entertainment on One Stage

Trillerverz 5 Streamed Globally through a TrillerVerz Subscription

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triller announced its Trillerverz 5, 'Lineage of Greatness' event, a family affair featuring iconic matchups of legendary boxing families, presented by Triller Fight Club followed by a to be announced Verzuz battle. The event will occur at the Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 14, 2022, and be streamed live on FITE worldwide via PPV or the TrillerVerz Subscription on FITE. It will also be available on all major cable and satellite via iNDemand and commercial locations from Joe Hand Promotions.

"The viewership of each of the individual TrillerVerz events would have filled up every football, baseball and basketball arena in the United States at the same time, and that's something we're incredibly proud of," said Mahi de Silva, CEO of Triller. "We love nothing more than shattering creative ceilings and bringing new epic programming with something for every viewer while breaking viewership records. Whether it's Jake Paul knocking out an NBA star with Snoop smoking in the background; or Lox and Dipset bringing it to the largest crowd in the history of Madison Square Garden, we will always push it to the next level. One thing we can promise is to expect the unexpected," added de Silva.

Below is a chart detailing the TRILLERVERZ events as they relate to the average viewership of other top network shows over the last twelve months:

The extraordinary numbers for a new industry venture truly validate the quick success of TRILLERVERZ, created and overseen by world-renowned producers SWIZZ BEATZ and TIMBALAND and produced by TRILLER FIGHT CLUB, the internationally acclaimed company known for pairing world-class boxing and iconic music legends. Mega visionary Nigel Lythgoe, creator of American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance who remains the producer behind the event said, "Triller is blending artforms, visions, and audiences. Much like we did with Idol, or So You Think You Can Dance, we are merging the world of combat sports and music while keeping in mind that the younger generation is used to a fast-paced, highly visual, and ever mobile world of content. By applying the production of high-quality perspectives of television shots and lighting them like a movie, we deliver a product like no other," added Lythgoe.

The full Fight Club card includes:

SERGEY KOVALEV VS. TERVEL PULEV

KUBRAT PULEV VS. ANDREY FEDOSOV

SON OF THE LEGEND EVAN HOLYFIELD VS. OPPONENT TO BE ANNOUNCED

FERNANDO 'EL FEROZ' VARGAS JR., AMADO 'EL MALVADO' VARGAS, AND THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED PRO DEBUT OF EMILIANO VARGAS

Launched less than two years ago, Triller Fight Club has already sold over 3,000,000 Pay-Per-Views in the past year, making it one of the top-selling combat sports/entertainment platforms. TrillerVerz's widely acclaimed monthly series, including world-class professional boxing and musical Verzuz battles, has consistently been at the top of watched broadcasts averaging over 6,000,000 views.

In December 2021, Triller entered into a definitive merger agreement with SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), in a transaction that would result in the combined company being named TrillerVerz Corp., and its common stock will be listed on Nasdaq, subject to completion of the conditions listed in the S4, which was filed recently by SeaChange (NASD: SEAC).

Trillerverz 5 signals Triller's continued commitment to its legacy of innovation by recognizing the "Lineage of Greatness," a one-time, iconic, cultural experience that showcases world-class fighters and global hip hop legends in an epic Verzuz rap battle. Trillerverz 5 carries its legacy into this unique event, streamed globally for fans of a new form of entertainment. Trillerverz 5 opens doors and answers questions for those in the ring, on the stage, in the arena, and everyone watching all over the world on their TVs and devices. Fans of what's new, now and next, make sure you get your tickets to attend or order the PPV now to make sure you don't miss a second of this amazing collision of art and action.

This Triller Fight Club PPV event, priced at $29.99, will be carried in North America across all traditional PPV TV platforms, including cable, satellite & telco TV PPV providers, including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Fios, and Optimum (U.S.), among others, as well as leading operators in Canada. It will also be offered to commercial outlets via Joe Hand Promotions and globally via digital streaming to all major outlets as listed below.

**HOW TO WATCH THE May 14th event via Worldwide Streaming **

Digitally broadcast via FITE and all FITE mobile, Smart TV, IPTV, game controller, and OTT apps as well as the event microsite hub: TrillerFightClub.com

Commercial outlets can order through Joe Hand Promotions at 1-800-557-4263 or through their website at orders.joehandpromotions.com .

About Triller:

Triller is the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller encourages its influencers to post the content created on the app across different social media platforms and uses proprietary AI technology to push and track their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller additionally owns Fight Club and Bare Knuckle Fight Championships, VERZUZ, the live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland; Amplify.ai, a leading customer engagement platform; FITE, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming site; and Thuzio, a leader in B2B premium influencer events and experiences.

ABOUT FITE

FITE is the premium global platform for live sports and entertainment, offering many of the industry's marquee PPV events and SVOD packages with over 6MM registered users. FITE is available worldwide through iOS and Android mobile apps, Apple TV, Android TV, ROKU, Amazon Fire TV, and Huawei apps. In addition, FITE supports Samsung, LG, Cox Contour, Vizio SmartCast™, Virgin Media, Shaw Communications' Blue Curve IPTV, Foxxum, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX, ZEASN, Netrange, Vidaa/Hisense, VEWD, Netgem TV, Comcast's Xfinity 1 and Xfinity Flex as well as 7,000 models of Smart TVs. Available online at www.FITE.tv . Follow us on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , LinkedIn, and Facebook . FITE: It's ON.



About iNDemand:

iNDemand is an innovative partnership between three of the leading cable companies in the U.S.—Charter Communications, Comcast Cable, and Cox Communications. iNDemand is a company of trusted content aggregators and licensing experts, with unparalleled technical expertise and long-standing relationships with MVPDs, major sports leagues, Hollywood studios, and other entertainment and sports companies across North America. iNDemand delivers great content to more than 80 million homes and has distribution deals with more than 150 companies. For more information, go to indemand.com.



About Joe Hand Promotions:

Joe Hand Promotions (JHP) is the pioneer of the Out of Home sports content distribution market in the U.S. As a full-service sports and entertainment media consultant and distributor, JHP works closely with their commercial partners to help them provide the best viewing experience in their establishments.

About the Forum

The Forum, located in Inglewood, California, is the only arena-sized venue in the country dedicated to music and entertainment, delivering a superior experience for artists and fans alike. The iconic venue attracts a wide variety of premier events including the biggest names in music and entertainment, award shows, mixed martial arts and boxing and more. Fans at the Forum enjoy approximately 8,000 square feet of event level hospitality offerings, including merchandise and food and beverage options. A tinted glass wall separates this concession area from the arena, ensuring fans do not miss a moment of the show. A 40,000-square-foot outdoor terrace wraps around the perimeter of the building and offers comfortable furnishings and food and beverage options from some of SoCal's most celebrated brands. Designed with entertainers and performers in mind, Forum Backstage includes star-caliber dressing rooms that provide unparalleled comfort. The Forum was honored at the 2021 Pollstar Awards as recipient of the Arena of the Decade award. For more information, please visit thelaforum.com .

