Chemomab Reports on Two Scientific Presentations that Support the Potential Therapeutic Utility of CM-101 in Systemic Sclerosis

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB) (Chemomab), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today reported two scientific presentations last week that included preclinical and patient sample data supporting the potential utility of its lead therapeutic candidate, CM-101, as a novel therapy for the treatment of systemic sclerosis (SSc).

Chemomab Therapeutics (PRNewswire)

On March 7 Chemomab Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Adi Mor presented "Blocking CCL24, a novel target regulating inflammation fibrosis and endothelial damage, shows promising potential as treatment for Systemic Sclerosis" at the biennial International Rheumatology Conference in Israel, and on March 12 Professor Francesco Del Galdo of the University of Leeds presented "CCL24 as a Marker of Worse Prognosis in diffuse cutaneous SSc: a Promising Novel Biological Target," at the 7th Systemic Sclerosis World Congress.

Dr. Mor presented study data from experimental models and patient samples showing that CCL24, the target for CM-101, is overexpressed in skin and serum samples of diffuse SSc patients compared to healthy individuals. CCL24 levels also correlated with fibrotic biomarkers and disease progression. In a well-established experimental mouse model of SSc, using either prevention or therapeutic designs, CM-101 profoundly reduced skin and lung fibrosis.

Professor Del Galdo, Susan Cheney Professor of Experimental Medicine and Lead, Raynaud's and Scleroderma Programme at Leeds University, presented a translational study that used patient samples to investigate the association between serum CCL24 levels and the activity and progression of systemic sclerosis. Professor Del Galdo's findings support the role of CCL24 as a potential therapeutic target, demonstrating elevated serum levels of CCL24 in diffuse cutaneous SSc (dcSSc) patients. High CCL24 serum levels were correlated with disease activity and worse prognosis as reflected by high fibrotic activity and deterioration of lung function over time in a longitudinal patient cohort. Separately, Prof. Del Galdo is collaborating with Chemomab to elucidate the role of CCL24 in causing the vascular damage associated with systemic sclerosis.

Professor Del Galdo said, "This translational study is the first to demonstrate that high CCL24 levels in patients with diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis are correlated with disease activity and a worse prognosis, as reflected by high fibrotic activity and the deterioration of lung function over time. The study data supports the role of CCL24 as a potential therapeutic target for diffuse cutaneous SSc, and we look forward to an upcoming Phase 2 clinical trial assessing CM-101, a CCL24 neutralizing antibody, in systemic sclerosis patients."

Dr. Mor noted, "The growing body of data demonstrating the role of CCL24 in the pathophysiology of systemic sclerosis further supports our plans to assess our CCL24 neutralizing antibody, CM-101, as a potential therapy for systemic sclerosis in a Phase 2 trial we intend to initiate later this year."

About Systemic Sclerosis

Systemic sclerosis, also known as scleroderma, is a rare autoimmune rheumatic disease characterized by fibrosis and inflammation of the skin, joints and internal organs, as well as vascular abnormalities. It predominantly affects women and is typically diagnosed when patients are between 30 and 50 years old. It is the most lethal of the systemic rheumatic diseases with a median survival of only 10 years. There is no approved disease modifying drug for the condition. There currently are an estimated 100,000 systemic sclerosis patients in the US.

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has demonstrated the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. It is currently in Phase 2 trials for primary sclerosing cholangitis and liver fibrosis, with a Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis expected to begin in 2022.

For more information on Chemomab, visit chemomab.com.

