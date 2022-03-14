CROWN HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

YARDLEY, Pa., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) announced today that it intends to offer $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2030 issued by its subsidiary Crown Americas LLC, subject to market conditions.

Crown intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

The notes would be issued through a private placement and resold by initial purchasers to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States under Regulation S of the Securities Act. The notes would not be registered under the Securities Act and could not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all other information in this press release consists of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including regarding the contemplated size of the note offering, possible completion of the note offering, the interest rate, maturity date and other terms of any notes that may be issued, the prospective impact of the note offering, and the anticipated use of proceeds which may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that could cause the statements made in this press release to differ include, without limitation, that the note offering is subject to a number of conditions and approvals and the final terms may vary substantially as a result of market and other conditions. There can be no assurance that the note offering will be completed as described herein or at all. Other important factors are discussed under the caption "Forward-Looking Statements" in Crown's Form 10-K Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in subsequent filings. Crown does not intend to review or revise any particular forward-looking statement in light of future events.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

For more information, contact: Thomas T. Fischer, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs, (215) 552-3720.

View original content:

SOURCE Crown Holdings, Inc.