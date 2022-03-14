Edward Jones' Annual Purpose, Inclusion and Citizenship Report Emphasizes Action and Impact

Reflecting on 100 years, three purpose impact areas guide the firm's future

ST. LOUIS, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial-services firm Edward Jones today released its fourth-annual Purpose, Inclusion and Citizenship Report, "Partnering for Positive Impact." In the year of the firm's Centennial, the report showcases Edward Jones' year-ended 2021 achievements, and how it partners for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better its communities and society.

The report details meaningful progress Edward Jones made in three important areas: Partnering for Lasting Financial Strength, Promoting Healthier Futures and Advancing Inclusive Growth. In 2021, the firm furthered a place of belonging for its associates and advanced its diverse representation goals, educated more than 175,000 individuals through its Financial Fitness program, and donated more than $26 million to 259 organizations through corporate, Edward Jones Foundation and philanthropic giving.

communities across North America every day," said Penny Pennington, Managing Partner of Edward Jones. "Through our purpose and partnership for positive impact, we are able to extend our reach into the communities we serve, providing access to financial knowledge for our clients and helping people connect to their own purpose and achieve things in their lives they might not have known were possible. Our efforts to partner for lasting financial strength, promote healthier futures and advance inclusive growth in our own workplace extend into society through the dedication of our approximately 50,000 associates who give of their time, talent and treasure to improve people's lives in their communities."

Highlights from this year's report include:

Partnering for Lasting Financial Strength

Edward Jones believes in the power of financial knowledge, and the firm's financial advisors take a personal approach to building long-lasting financial strength for their clients and working within their communities to improve financial literacy.

Edward Jones is continuing to advance efforts to help build financial resilience, including:

Engaging with high school students through the firm's Financial Fitness educational curriculum. In 2021, Edward Jones reached about 175,000 participants through high school and an online financial education curriculum – an important step toward meeting the goal of impacting one million adults and youth by the end of 2025.

Advocating for a secure retirement through the Grassroots Task Force, the firm's voice for the individual investor in Washington, D.C.

Creating a path to education by offering a variety of opportunities to save through investment vehicles, such as 529 plans. More than 800,000 Edward Jones accounts participated in 529 plans as of December 31, 2021 .

Caring for clients leading to and throughout retirement, developing unique plans based on clients' specific needs and circumstances.

Promoting Healthier Futures

Edward Jones remains committed to making investments and supporting organizations that will have a true impact on clients, associates, and communities – especially to address the pervasive health issues the firm believes stand in the way of building, maintaining and enjoying wealth in life. The firm has made significant strides in helping build healthier and more sustainable futures for all.

The firm's efforts include:

Providing Edward Jones associates with the care and support to address their own physical, emotional, financial, and social well-being by offering comprehensive benefits and flexible work options. Utilizing a global well-being solutions provider, the firm gives all associates and their spouses/partners access to resources to help improve their quality of life. The firm also provides a number of free mental health visits for all associates.

Offering sustainable investment opportunities to help clients achieve their financial goals and invest with purpose. The firm has taken steps to help clients leave a legacy through the Edward Jones Charitable Gift Fund, a donor-advised fund. As of December 31, 2021 , Edward Jones' clients invested $225 million in the Edward Jones Charitable Gift Fund in 2021, and more than $7 million has already been granted to charities, enabling them to make an impact in their communities aligned to their own purpose.

Continuing the firm's commitment to the fight to end Alzheimer's disease as a National Presenting Sponsor for the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's®, including the firm's pledge to raise $50 million for the Alzheimer's Association with an estimated 150,000 walk participants by the end of 2025.

Creating a more sustainable future through the firm's history of conservation, reducing paper consumption through e-delivery and improving air quality by planting trees. Edward Jones has pledged to plant or sponsor the planting of 10,000 trees in 2022 in collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation.

Advancing Inclusive Growth

Edward Jones' focus on inclusive growth demonstrates the firm's belief that every person deserves an opportunity to thrive. With a deep focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, Edward Jones makes intentional investments to lift communities and foster a place of belonging for everyone.

The firm's efforts are underscored by commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion, including a five-point commitment in the U.S. and a four-point commitment in Canada and diverse representation goals. As of Dec. 31, 2021, 22% of Edward Jones financial advisors are women and 9% are people of color in the U.S. and Canada, increases for both over last year – demonstrating progress toward achieving diverse representation goals by 2025. Edward Jones Business Resource Groups, mentorship programs, and other initiatives help the firm to be a place of belonging for all.

The firm's annual Purpose, Inclusion and Citizenship Report is available here.

The Jones Financial Companies, L.L.L.P. (the parent company of Edward Jones) ended 2021 with $1.8 trillion of client assets under care, a $276 billion increase from 2020, due to increases in the market value of client assets, as well as the cumulative impact of net new assets, the firm disclosed in a 10-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 11, 2022. The firm's net revenue in 2021 was $12.3 billion, a 22% increase compared to 2020. Edward Jones' purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the well-being of its clients and colleagues, and together, better its communities and society.

About Edward Jones

Edward Jones, a FORTUNE 500 firm headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of its branch offices caters to individual investors and businesses. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in assets under care. The Edward Jones website is www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting Web site is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

