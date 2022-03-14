Finance Executive and Former Feld Entertainment CFO Keith Senglaub Joins RWS Entertainment Group as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RWS Entertainment Group, the world's exclusive, full-service provider of award-winning guest experiences and attractions, announces the appointment of former Feld Entertainment finance executive Keith Senglaub to the role of Chief Financial Officer. Senglaub joins RWS with more than 30 years of experience in corporate leadership roles ranging from Controller to CEO. The finance team will be further supported by Josué Román-Castro, RWS Assistant Vice President, Finance and Melinda Spurling, Controller at RWS subsidiary, JRA.

RWS Entertainment Group appoints former Feld Entertainment executive Keith Senglaub to the role of CFO.

"The past twelve months have been incredibly exciting, including the launch of several new divisions within the company and the acquisition of JRA," said RWS Entertainment Group Founder and CEO Ryan Stana. "Keith Senglaub's expertise and experience are exactly what we need to stay at the forefront of the entertainment industry."

Keith Senglaub is an accomplished media, sports, entertainment, business services and consumer products finance and operations executive with over 30 years of experience. His corporate leadership roles have ranged from Controller to CFO to CEO in fast-growing, privately held companies ranging in size from $15 million to almost $1 billion. As CFO of Feld, Senglaub provided C-Level leadership of corporate financing strategy, deal execution and risk management, working with such brands and productions as Disney on Ice, Sesame Street Live and The Trolls Experience.

"My career has been the journey of a lifetime," said Senglaub. "I have had the opportunity to work in a variety of industries gaining incredible experiences with amazing people around the world. I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues on a new journey with RWS Entertainment Group as part of the fastest-growing entertainment company in the world."

RWS also announced the promotion of Josué Román-Castro from Director of Finance to Assistant Vice President, Finance. After graduating with his Juris Doctor from the Inter-American University School of Law in 2017, Román-Castro moved to New York from Puerto Rico and began his career with RWS as a Finance Intern. In that role, he capitalized on his Bachelor of Business Administration degree concentrated in accounting, as well as his previous five years of professional accounting experience.

Melinda Spurling has served as JRA's controller for the last five years. As Controller, Spurling maintains, manages and analyzes JRA's financial statements and reporting, payroll, budgets and tax compliance. Spurling brings a deep knowledge of financial planning, cost accounting and budgeting and will work with Senglaub to ensure JRA's continued financial success. Before joining JRA, Melinda spent nine years as Accounting Manager for Ernst & Rabe.

About RWS Entertainment Group:

RWS Entertainment Group is a global, Emmy Award-winning entertainment company with headquarters in New York, London and Cincinnati. Together with its subsidiaries, RWS designs, fabricates, installs and operates custom entertainment, live events, attractions, exhibits, destinations, décor and branded experiences. With projects on six of the world's seven continents and all the oceans in between, RWS Entertainment Group allows clients to realize their vision for exceptional experiences at theme parks, attractions, cruise ships, zoos, aquariums, museums, theater venues, casinos, hotels and resorts, botanical gardens, visitor centers, port of call destinations, retail and real estate, municipalities, airports, corporate and branded experiences.

Founded in 2003, RWS operates the largest live production facility in New York City which includes 56,000 square feet of office space, a rehearsal studio complex and performer housing. RWS properties include a Theatrical and Ticketed Experiences division; Binder Casting serving the stage, film and commercial markets; the innovative RWS Fun Crew: Staffing Reimagined; RWS Décor Products; RWS Leased Experiences and JRA, an award-winning creative studio providing master planning, writing and content development, attraction/exhibit planning and design, graphic design, executive media production, art direction and project management.

RWS Entertainment Group has supplied groundbreaking productions for an impressive roster of clients that includes Warner Bros., Lionsgate, The Coca-Cola Company, Apple, Disney, O, the Oprah Magazine, Vera Wang, Disney Cruise Lines, Azamara, MSC Cruises, Virgin Voyages, Hard Rock Resorts, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Europa-Park Resort, Paultons Park, Ferrari World, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Six Flags, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, Science Centre Singapore, Space Center Houston, The Denver Zoo, The FRIENDS™ Experience by Superfly X, Toyota and many more.

