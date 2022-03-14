The Integer Group® Elevates Gail Obaseki to Vice President, Head of Diversity, Equality & Inclusion

Leading DE&I efforts across talent, culture, work and CSR for the global commerce agency

DENVER, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Integer Group® , the world's leading growth company focused on commerce and retail, and a key member of Omnicom Commerce Group (OCG) has promoted Gail Obaseki to Vice President, Head of Diversity, Equality & Inclusion (DE&I). Obaseki joined Integer in November 2020, and in her time with the agency, she has made a significant impact on its DE&I commitments, from improving the Network's talent demographics and prospective talent pool to introducing new DE&I programs and ensuring DE&I is inherent in all work the agency produces.

In her evolved role, Obaseki will work closely with Integer's executive leadership team and HR group, continuing to spearhead Integer's DE&I initiatives and lead the agency's DE&I Council, which oversees efforts across Recruitment & Hiring, Inspiration & Education, Inclusive Culture, and Community & Partnership. She also will helm the agency's newly formed DE&I Advisory, specifically committed to ensuring inclusion across all work outputs for clients that directly reach consumers and shoppers in the market and in their communities.

In her new role, Obaseki will also focus on building deeper relationships among Integer's employees and clients. As a core member of OCG's DE&I team she will serve as Executive Sponsor of OCG's Black ERG, including Black employees across the practice area. She will also work with the agency's DE&I Council to expand Integer's "Hear Me" Series, which provides space for marginalized voices to come together for meaningful discussions about what affects their communities and families, and how to ally to impact change. With significant participation from across Integer, clients and the wider group, attendees listen and interact to discuss their lived experiences surrounding topics such as learning to negotiate, tone policing, equity and more.

"Since day one, Gail hit the ground running with unmatched passion and dedication. She has introduced fresh ideas and has held us accountable to realize our DE&I goals – not only goals to achieve in the long-term, but she has effected real, impactful change that has become inherent to who we are as an agency and what we do for our clients," said Ellen Cook, CEO of The Integer Group. "Gail has a nuanced approach of balancing revolution and progressivism with steady and deliberate progress, and this approach has helped Integer realize a true advancement of our DE&I ambition quickly. And her efforts have been recognized by our employees as well as by our clients. We are lucky to have Gail on our team, and we look forward to the impact we will continue to make together."

About The Integer Group®

We are The Growth Company.

The challenges that marketers lose sleep over are the very things we dream about: uncovering, creating and sustaining Growth for the brands we work with. We believe in the power of data-driven intelligence to uncover the most rewarding Growth opportunities with our clients and to fuel creativity that delivers results. Our work starts conversations, creates connections and drives conversion that can be measured and optimized in real time through our core capabilities: Retail Experience Design, Retail Marketing, eCommerce & Social Commerce, Connected Commerce Media, Brand Communications & Activation, and Technology & Innovation.

Integer is a key member of Omnicom Group Inc. and Omnicom Commerce Group. Integer also serves as the commerce arm of TBWA\Worldwide. With more than 1,000 data and culture-driven associates in 21 offices around the globe, we are all commonly focused on growth for clients, including AT&T, FedEx, Frito-Lay, Michelin, Nestlé, P&G, PepsiCo, Starbucks and more.

About Omnicom Commerce Group

The Integer Group® is part of Omnicom Commerce Group (OCG), a global community of four award winning commerce agencies, working with brands and retailers to offer best in class consultancy, creativity and capability focused on driving increased conversion and transaction. OCG's priority is to address the need for innovative multi-channel commerce expertise in the rapidly evolving world of retail and shopping. OCG encompasses Haygarth, The Integer Group, TPN and TracyLocke, together employing 1800 people across 23 markets. For more information, visit www.omnicomcommercegroup.com. OCG is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC)

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) ( www.omnicomgroup.com ) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

