The Ireland Funds Welcomes Joe Biden, President of the United States and An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, TD Prime Minister of Ireland to The Ireland Funds 30th Annual National Gala

Annual charitable event raises support for nonprofit organizations in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- President Joe Biden will make an appearance at The Ireland Funds 30th Annual National Gala at The National Building Museum in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, March 16th. He is expected to address the organization's 800+ guests at the sold-out event. President Biden, whose family traces its ancestral roots to Co. Louth and Co. Mayo, has long been known for pride in his Irish ancestry.

The 2022 Gala marks the 30th anniversary of The Ireland Funds National Gala in Washington, DC and will be the most successful in the history of the event raising over $1 million on the night for charitable causes across the island of Ireland.

For 30 years, the annual event has celebrated and recognized the political, cultural, business, and philanthropic achievements of the Irish diaspora and generates support for the work of The Ireland Funds across the island of Ireland. The Ireland Funds is one of the largest private grant makers to the nonprofit sector in Ireland and was established in 1976 for friends of Ireland around the globe to constructively express their goodwill through private philanthropy benefitting the island of Ireland.

"It is an extraordinary honor to have both the President of the United States and the Taoiseach with us for this milestone gathering," said Caitriona Fottrell, President & CEO of The Ireland Funds. "It is a true celebration of the deep bonds of friendship that connect the United States and the island of Ireland."

The evening will recognize the political, civic, and business achievements of several great leaders. An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, TD Prime Minister of Ireland, will attend the event as part of his multi-stop St. Patrick's Day visit to the U.S. and will receive The International Leadership Award for his longstanding commitment to public service. Special recognition will be given to former National Gala honorees including Senator Patrick J. Leahy, President Pro Tempore; Senator Pat Toomey; and Matthew R. Shay, President & CEO, National Retail Federation.

Guests of note expected to attend include H.E. Daniel Mulhall, Irish Ambassador to the U.S; The Hon. Claire D. Cronin, U.S. Ambassador to Ireland; H.E. Dame Karen Elizabeth Pierce DCMG, British Ambassador to the US; Andrew Elliott, Director/Counselor of the Northern Ireland Bureau; The Hon. Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives; and The Hon. Richard E. Neal (D-MA-1) Chairman of Friends of Ireland in Congress.

All media must RSVP in advance for on-site coverage and must be at the event by 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16.

ABOUT THE IRELAND FUNDS

The Ireland Funds is a global philanthropic network established in 1976 to promote and support peace, culture, education, and community development throughout the island of Ireland, and Irish-related causes around the world. With chapters in 12 countries, The Ireland Funds has raised over $600 million for deserving causes in Ireland and beyond, benefiting more than 3,200 different organizations.

