Milliman named "Best in Class" defined contribution recordkeeper

Milliman recognized in PLANSPONSOR's 2021 Defined Contribution Survey

SEATTLE, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., one of the premier actuarial, consulting, and benefits administration firms, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by PLANSPONSOR as a 2021 Best in Class defined contribution (DC) recordkeeper. The firm has now earned 155 Best in Class awards since 2017.

Of the 2,401 DC plan sponsor respondents to PLANSPONSOR's annual DC Survey, nearly 1,700 answered questions about their satisfaction with recordkeeping service providers. Milliman ranked first in the $50mm–$200mm plan asset size category, receiving the Gold Cup. It ranked second in the $200mm–$1B plan asset size category, receiving the Silver Cup. Overall, it earned 20 Best in Class awards and two Service Commendations. In the mid-market category, Milliman ranked first in participant services and second in plan sponsor services and plan administration. In the large market, it rated second in participant services and plan administration.

"We are honored to have been recognized for excellence in DC plan administration, but more importantly, we are thrilled that this honor was bestowed by our very own clients," said Kari Jakobe, a Milliman principal and DC administration practice leader. "The service commendations we received for our account/services teams and systems integration reflect our focus on personal relationships and partnership with our clients and the innovative technology of our recordkeeping platform."

"At Milliman, our mission is to serve our clients to protect the health and financial well-being of people everywhere. In DC administration, we live out that mission through our flexible service model, authentic relationships, and results-oriented approach – all focused on delivering healthy financial outcomes for plan participants without any conflicts of interest," said Kyle Hughes, a Milliman principal and EB administration national sales leader.

About Milliman

Milliman is a leading provider of consulting services and benefit administration and communication. The firm has practices in healthcare, property and casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Milliman, Inc.