Nektar Therapeutics to Host Webcast Conference Call for Analysts & Investors Following Announcement of Update from Bristol-Myers Squibb and Nektar on the PIVOT-IO-001 Phase 3 Trial

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will hold an analyst and investor conference call with Nektar management today, Monday, March 14, 2022, at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST), following this morning's update from Bristol-Myers Squibb and Nektar on the pivotal Phase 3 PIVOT IO-001 study in previously untreated unresectable or metastatic melanoma.

(PRNewsfoto/Nektar Therapeutics) (PRNewswire)

The press release and live audio-only webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link that is posted on the Home Page and Investors section of the Nektar website: http://ir.nektar.com/. The web broadcast of the conference call will be available for replay through April 15, 2022.

To access the conference call, follow these instructions:

Dial: (877) 881-2183 (U.S); (970) 315-0453 (international)

Conference ID: 9853125 (Nektar Therapeutics is the host)

