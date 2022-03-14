QMed Innovations Featured at LogiMed 2022

CEO and Founder Vic Nunes will discuss how a data-driven supply chain saves time and money in the surgical suite

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QMed Innovations, pioneering IoT-powered solutions for global asset management of surgical trays, today announced it will be a featured speaker at LogiMed 2022. Vic Nunes, founder and CEO of QMed, will share insights on the future of inventory management technologies, data, and analytics during a panel discussion on "Integrating a Data-driven Supply Chain." QMed will also demonstrate its award-winning global asset management solution, Quest. Quest, the only autonomous cellular IoT-driven technology that controls surgical tray inventory across the supply chain, will be shown at LogiMed Booth #2 (Rancho Bernardino Inn, March 14-15).

"LogiMed is the perfect forum for industry peers to discuss the Industry 4.0 technologies that remove human intervention from supply-chain logistics to optimize inventory management," said Nunes. "Today, surgical tray inventory management relies on any one or combination of manual tracking, RFID, or software—all of which require human intervention—an inherently error-prone, time- and resource-consumptive model. QMed disrupts this paradigm with Quest, a proprietary cellular IoT device that provides real-time asset performance, logistics, and analytics to reduce inventory costs without sacrificing service delivery."

Lowering Healthcare Costs – Improving Patient Outcomes

Quest revolutionizes instrument tracking and improves the bottom-line performance for medical device companies by providing unprecedented transparency, visibility, and control of inventory across the supply chain worldwide. With the longest battery life on the market and capable of withstanding the autoclave sterilization process, Quest captures information and delivers analytics on data such as:

Geography

Sales Reps

Anatomy

Number of Surgeries

Inventory Turns History

Sterilization Expiration

Maintenance and Calibration

"Quest monitors surgical tray location with unparalleled precision and data accuracy," continued Nunes. "The result—quality and reliable data heighten efficiencies across the supply chain from the first patient visit to post-surgery. These efficiencies reduce capital expenditures, improve reallocation of inventory, remove human error, and ultimately enhance patient care."

LogiMed Panel Discussion – Integrating a Data-driven Supply Chain

March 15, 2022 at 11:55am

Moderator: Chet Damania, Senior Manager, Customer Solutions, Johnson & Johnson

Panelists: Vic Nunes, founder and CEO, QMed Innovations; Rob Varner, VP, Americas Distribution & Transportation, Medtronic; Eric Krinsky, VP, Business Development and Sales Operations, Spinal Elements; and Neha Puri, Business Development Director, Spinal Elements, Faculty.

About QMed Innovations

QMed Innovations enables medical device manufacturers, distributors, and providers to better track their instruments with Quest, the industry's only autonomous cellular IoT-driven technology for global asset management. Quest helps reduce healthcare costs in the surgical suite by automatic delivery of data and analytics for unprecedented insights. Visit qmedinnovations.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

