STREAMLOAN ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION WITH ICE MORTGAGE TECHNOLOGY'S ENCOMPASS SOLUTION

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StreamLoan, Inc., a provider of Point-of-Sale (POS) business-boosting, LOS-integrated mortgage tools announced that its mobile-first mortgage lending collaboration solutions is now built on web-based Encompass® and available through ICE Mortgage Technology™, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure. The integration drives digital workflow automation extended to lenders, borrowers, and realtors driving speed, quality, and efficiency in the loan origination process. It also provides bi-directional integration and data flow that reduces risk and ensures all parties in a single transaction stay updated in real-time.

StreamLoan Logo (PRNewsfoto/StreamLoan) (PRNewswire)

"Each counter-party functions in real-time at their company desk, home office, or at their kid's soccer game," said StreamLoan co-founder and CEO Stephen Bulfer. "That's the kind of tech enabled lending today's borrowers and loan officers are expecting from lenders. It's really table stakes in this environment."

StreamLoan's Collaboration Suite makes this type of clear and compliant communication possible. In addition, users are prompted to take the next step, which speeds up the time to close.

Lenders find their business grows rapidly when they begin offering StreamLoan's platform, experiencing an increase in mortgage production conversion rates across retail and online channels.Time to value is fast. StreamLoan is now launching digital storefronts for lenders in weeks.

"Our customers notice that while some players in this space spent development time on shiny objects, StreamLoan has spent its time sweating the details developing the functional areas that have a meaningful impact on our lenders' businesses," said Bulfer. "Importantly, our integration with ICE Mortgage Technology is of such high quality, we can stand up new customers in a matter of weeks, without an army of lender IT resources, quickly unlocking new growth potential from the lender's existing digital investment in ICE Mortgage Technology."

StreamLoan can service a wide range of lenders from a local branch up to an enterprise with hundreds of branch offices, specializing across retail, consumer direct, and correspondent lender channels. The platform is highly configurable and customizable, which allows the platform to quickly, easily, and less costly adapt to the ways lenders run their business. It offers native mobile apps across both iOS and Android, in addition to a responsive web and desktop solution that means the user experience is seamless moving from one platform to another.

StreamLoan will be attending the ICE Experience 2022 conference at Wynn Las Vegas March 14-16, 2022. Booth #22 (by the entrance to the Lafite Ballroom) or contact sales@streamloan.io to set up a time to meet.

For more information visit: StreamLoan, Inc.

ICE Mortgage Technology combines technology, data and expertise to automate the entire mortgage process from consumer engagement through loan registration and every step and task in between. ICE Mortgage Technology is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry with solutions that enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality, and efficiency. Visit icemortgagetechnology.com or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.

About StreamLoan

StreamLoan was founded in 2015 to make the journey to homeownership as rewarding as the destination. The company is based in San Francisco and is backed by top-tier Silicon Valley VC investors representing real estate, finance, FinTech and other innovative technology industries. For more information please call 415.617.9906 or visit https://www.streamloan.io

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 3, 2022.

