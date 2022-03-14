Urgent Care Solutions is teaming up to send much-needed medical supplies to the citizens of Ukraine

DENVER, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued an urgent worldwide plea for medical supplies for the citizens of Ukraine, saying thousands of lives are currently at risk in the conflict with Russia. Many medical facilities and hospitals have run out of many basic supplies to treat patients and the wounded.

Urgent Care Solutions is partnering with Project C.U.R.E. to send much-needed medical supplies to Ukraine. The two Denver-based organizations are currently collecting medical supplies at each of the locations in Denver and Aurora.

In addition to civilian casualties, the WHO has confirmed 16 attacks on health services in Ukraine, including medical equipment and supplies. As casualties mount, the need for medical supplies is increasing. The urgency of this situation has inspired Darius and Shay Kerman to personally fund this project to ensure the expedited delivery of items.

"We've all seen these horrific images coming out of Ukraine," said Shay Kerman, President & COO, Urgent Care Solutions. "Homes and buildings are being destroyed, families are being displaced, people are suffering severe injuries. Our team members wanted to help."

Here is a list of the supplies requested.

Medical Donations for Ukraine

New, unused items only

Gauze Bandages

Gauze Roll

Compression Bandages

Tagaderm (Waterproof) Bandages

Non-Latex Gloves

Butterfly Bandages

Elastic Bandages (Ace Bandage) Coban Wrap

First-Aid Ointment (Neosporin)

You can drop off your medical donations for Ukraine at any of the 10 Urgent Care Solutions Center locations in Denver or Aurora.

About Urgent Care Solutions

Urgent Care Solutions has 10 locations serving more than 150,000 patients each year in Denver and Aurora, Colorado. Urgent Care Solutions provides fast and comprehensive medical care with short wait times and reasonable rates.

Urgent Care Solutions has previously partnered with Project C.U.R.E. in 2021 to deliver medical supplies to rural African villages in the wake of COVID.

