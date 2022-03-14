Vista Outdoor Partners with Stockperks to Enhance Retail Investor Relationships

Partnership will bring Vista Outdoor brands onto Stockperks' platform, enabling seamless perk redemption for Vista Outdoor shareholders and year-round interaction with the company's management.

ANOKA, Minn., and NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), the parent company of 39 renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products to consumers around the globe, and Stockperks, the premier retail investor engagement company, announced today the launch of the Vista Outdoor Shareholder Rewards Program on the Stockperks app.

Vista Outdoor Inc. and Stockperks announced the launch of the Vista Outdoor Shareholder Rewards Program on the Stockperks app. (PRNewswire)

To kick off the program, retail shareholders who leverage the Stockperks app can redeem merchandise discounts across some of Vista Outdoor's leading brands, including CamelBak, Remington, Federal and others. Perks are available for a limited time and will be updated throughout the year featuring many more of the brands in the Vista Outdoor portfolio. Please see the Stockperks app for more details.

"America's resurgence in outdoor participation has been a bright spot over the last 24 months as millions of people are turning to nature for mental and physical wellness, social interactions and adventure," said Shelly Hubbard, Vice President of Investor Relations for Vista Outdoor. "Our brands have been at the forefront of these activities. These market-leading outdoor and sporting products help facilitate adventures of all kinds, from skiing and hunting to camping and biking. Stockperks is a platform that enables us to bring our outdoor mission to retail investors while rewarding them for being shareholders of Vista Outdoor."

"Vista Outdoor is not only a fantastic collection of outdoor brands, but is also a true leader in stakeholder relations," said Agnies Watson, President and Co-Founder of Stockperks. "At Stockperks, we're passionate about connecting companies with their retail investors and are excited to partner with Vista Outdoor as they move forward with the future of shareholder relationship management."

To learn more about the program, visit investors.vistaoutdoor.com/Stockperks/.

About Stockperks

Stockperks is reimagining and revolutionizing how retail investors and companies connect. It's the first multi-channel marketplace where individual investors get the perks of company ownership, companies create a community of engaged, informed and loyal individual investors, and everyone is invested in the company's success.

Contacts:

Scott McCartney

scott@stockperks.com

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) is the parent company of more than three dozen renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. We serve a broad and diverse range of consumers around the globe, including outdoor enthusiasts, golfers, cyclists, backyard grillers, campers, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. Our reporting segments, Outdoor Products and Sporting Products, provide these consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative outdoor and sporting products. Our operating model leverages shared resources across brands to achieve levels of excellence and performance that would be out of reach for any one brand on its own. Brands include Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit our website at www.vistaoutdoor.com .

IR Contact:

Shelly Hubbard

Phone: 612-518-5406

E-mail: investor.relations@vistaoutdoor.com

Media Contact:

Eric Smith

Phone: 901-573-9156

E-mail: media.relations@vistaoutdoor.com

