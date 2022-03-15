Acclaimed Author and Actor Blair Underwood Upcoming Book Signing Announced

The Educational and Charitable Foundation plans Annual Event at Capital One Hall

FAIRFAX, Va., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Educational and Charitable Foundation (ECF), working with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Lambda Kappa Omega Chapter, will sponsor its annual Book Signing and Scholarship Celebration on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the newly opened Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia. The 2022 Book Signing features internationally acclaimed author, actor, producer, and director Blair Underwood. Mr. Underwood has authored several books, including the investigative crime series, the Tennyson Hardwick Collection.

The Educational and Charitable Foundation seeks to empower the northern Virginia community for a brighter tomorrow through education, service, and philanthropy. "The Educational and Charitable Foundation provides academic achievement programs and scholarships, advances culture and civic engagement, enhances economic empowerment, and promotes health, wellness, and social welfare throughout Fairfax County and Northern Virginia communities through its global partnerships and strategic alliances. The book signing allows us to celebrate our academic and community enrichment programs with our partners and the broader community," said ECF president Robyn C. Jones.

In 2020, Mr. Underwood co-authored Olympic Pride, American Prejudice: The Untold Story of 18 African Americans who defied Jim Crow and Adolf Hitler to Compete in the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Mr. Underwood is the recipient of Emmy, Tony, and NAACP Image Awards.

"This year, ECF will award $17,500 in scholarships to 2022 graduates, and we will award an additional $2,500 in teacher education grants. The COVID-19 pandemic placed a tremendous strain on the educational system. We are proud to continue ECF's 20-year legacy of supporting academic excellence in Northern Virginia. This year, we've expanded our awards to recognize community Shining Stars, individuals and organizations who've exemplified exceptional service in the areas of health and wellness, education, and economic empowerment," said Jones.

Book signing tickets are $100. Ticket fees are tax-deductible to the extent provided by law and benefit ECF's educational and scholarship programs. One signed copy of Mr. Underwood's book is included with each ticket purchased. Tickets are available at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/15005C6718FF6528 .

