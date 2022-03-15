Aviatrix Prepares the First Generation of Multi-Cloud Native Engineers to Become Leaders in Their Organizations

Aviatrix Certified Engineers (ACE) Program Soars to 17,000+ Members; Underscores Demand for Multi-Cloud Networking and Network Security Expertise

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix, the pioneer of secure cloud networking, today announced that more than 17,000 Aviatrix Certified Engineers (ACE) have earned certifications since launching the program two years ago. As the industry's first multi-cloud networking and network security certification program for cloud professionals, ACE members (ACEs) span more than 3,000 companies in over 180 countries worldwide, including customers FactSet, Heineken, and Republic Airways.

Cloud adoption has accelerated at a rapid pace as enterprise digital transformation projects, driven from C-level initiatives, sparked a massive enterprise move to the cloud to stay competitive. Today, enterprises are relying more on a multi-cloud strategy to increase their agility to meet the demands of the business. This has created new challenges as each cloud functions differently, requiring diverse skillsets. IT leadership recognizes that their teams must be equipped to navigate cloud networking and security complexities.

The ACE program is part of Aviatrix's ongoing commitment to help groom this generation of IT professionals leading their organizations' transformation to the cloud and help fill the skills gap. The program enables members to develop advanced competency in native cloud capabilities and provides a framework for applying this knowledge to meet the needs of the organization as well as their customers' requirements.

"There is an enormous career opportunity in multi-cloud and reaching more than 17,000 ACE certifications is a confirmation of the enthusiasm from the networking community to advance their knowledge and skillset in this hot market," said Umair Hoodbhoy, Principal TME Lead (ACE) at Aviatrix.

"The best part about this training is that there is absolutely zero coding knowledge required as a prerequisite. Network engineers have traditionally played catch-up to the demands of application developers, and in fact, the cloud has further exacerbated this dynamic. The ACE program introduces our community to DevOps principles and blends it with essential skills, such as Version Control Systems and CI/CD pipelines."

Evolving ACE to Further Empower Its Members

The ACE program recently launched a first-of-its-kind self-paced version of the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Infrastructure as Code (IaC) training and certification. The course brings the concepts of DevOps together by automating a multi-cloud network infrastructure through hands-on labs. The training guides students through building complex networks with the Aviatrix multi-cloud networking and network security platform using the principles of DevOps and IaC. Just last year, the company introduced a multi-cloud network operations curriculum that helps validate a cloud networking professional's ability to successfully operate and manage multi-cloud networking and security services that support their organization's needs.

Straight from The ACEs

"I use the skills I learned in ACE daily. In addition to providing training on Aviatrix products, the coursework took a deeper dive under the cloud providers' covers. Thanks to this training, I have a better understanding of their underlay networks, which simplifies troubleshooting. With more and more enterprises migrating to the cloud, I believe ACE professionals will be highly desirable in this market due to their multi-cloud expertise."—Michael Clemmer, a US-based IT architect in the healthcare industry

"The skills I learned through the ACE program are already helping me to be more effective in my current role, and I believe the certification will also help me progress more quickly on my career path. With the ability to troubleshoot cloud networking issues and the automation of infrastructure management at scale, I can provide greater value to my employer by helping to reduce operational costs."— Shinob Choorikkadan, a network architect in the western Australian mining industry

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix, the pioneer of secure cloud networking, delivers advanced cloud networking, network security, and operational visibility required by enterprises with cloud-native simplicity and automation. More than 550 customers worldwide leverage Aviatrix and its proven multi-cloud network reference architecture to design, deploy, and operate a repeatable network and security architecture that is consistent across any public cloud. Combined with the industry's first and only multi-cloud networking certification (ACE), Aviatrix is empowering IT to lead and accelerate the transformation to the cloud. Learn more at Aviatrix.com .

