Build a Winning Business Process Automation Playbook With Strategy From Info-Tech Research Group

TORONTO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group, a global IT research and advisory firm, has released a new research playbook that will help organizations to optimize and automate business processes with a user-centric approach. Organizations often have many business processes that rely on manual, routine, and repetitive data collection and processing work, and these processes need to be automated to meet strategic priorities.

Not every process is suitable for automation, and the crowded automation market adds confusion and competing solutions. Selecting the right solution involves a thorough analysis of processes and systems that decision makers are ill equipped to perform.

Process optimizations and automations may also bring significant operational, technical, and cultural changes that business users and IT are unwilling or unprepared to accept and adopt.

"The latest technology has only compounded, at speed, the oldest problem in information technology: what to automate and how to automate it," explains Senior Director Cole Cioran.

Optimation (optimization + automation) builds the necessary toolbox for your process designers and automation specialists to improve the accuracy and efficiency of your business processes. Organizations should be automating efficient and streamlined processes and tailoring them to best use the supporting technology. The goal of optimation is to:

Improve process efficiency by removing wasteful tasks and injecting value-added activities.

Increase process throughput and output quality with the right automation technologies.

Ensure strategic alignment of business operations and technology to the broader business and IT strategies amid changing business and IT environments.

Info-Tech suggests organizations aim to better understand the end user and their operational environment. Use cases, data models, and quality factors allow for a visualization of the human-computer interactions from an end-user perspective and initiate a discussion on how technology and process improvements can be better positioned to help end users. The new research playbook recommends that organizations:

Clarify the problem being solved – Gain a grounded understanding of your stakeholders' drivers for business process automation. Discuss current business operations and systems to identify automation candidates. Optimate your processes – Apply good practices to first optimize (opti-) and then automate (-mate) key business processes. Take a user-centric perspective to understand how users interact with technology to complete their tasks. Deliver minimum viable automations – Maximize the learning of automation solutions and business operational changes through small, strategic automation use cases. This sets the foundations for a broader automation practice.

