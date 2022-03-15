Casper and Gallup Publish The State of Sleep in America 2022 Report, Revealing Key Barriers to and Behaviors Around Sleep Quality

Casper and Gallup Publish The State of Sleep in America 2022 Report, Revealing Key Barriers to and Behaviors Around Sleep Quality

The study surveyed over 3,000 adults across the United States, ages 18 and older, uncovering compelling statistics around sleep and its significant impact on Americans' daily lives

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the 15th annual World Sleep Day on March 18, Casper Sleep Inc. and Gallup, Inc. today announce the launch of The State of Sleep in America 2022 Report to uncover current sleep behaviors across America, and how these key factors affect various aspects of the respondents' lives. Most notably, the study reveals that only one-third of Americans report getting high-quality sleep.

"Achieving quality sleep should not be considered a luxury. As this study demonstrates, sleep is essential to our emotional and physical wellbeing and serves as the backbone of several other habits that keep us in good health," said Emilie Arel, President & Chief Executive Officer of Casper. "At Casper, we're obsessively focused on bringing better sleep to all. We've partnered with Gallup to identify the key elements that impact sleep quality, allowing us to develop products that directly meet consumer sleep needs."

Key findings from The Casper-Gallup State of Sleep in America 2022 Report include:

Only 32% of adults report an "excellent" or "very good" night's sleep, while another third of Americans (33%) — approximately 84 million people — describe their sleep as "fair" or "poor."

Women are more likely than men to say sleep is a major priority (61% vs. 48%, respectively) and report being more worried about sleep. Men are more likely than women to report they had no trouble sleeping the night prior by 10 percentage points (51% vs. 41%, respectively).

The most consistent factor across all metrics affecting quality of sleep is one's mental and emotional state.

Among those who report "excellent" or "very good" sleep over the prior month, 84% rate their current life satisfaction highly , compared to 44% of those who generally get "poor" or "fair" sleep.

Among other attributes such as eating healthy, exercising and sticking to a nightly routine every day, mattress quality is strongly related to sleep quality.

"Stress and poor sleep are closely connected and can create a vicious cycle if not addressed," said Dr. Michael Grandner, an internationally recognized sleep doctor who serves on Casper's Sleep Advisory Board. "While we can't eliminate stress from our lives entirely, we can implement healthier practices in our daily routines and control the environment we sleep in. It's important for consumers to ensure their individual sleep needs are met through thoughtfully designed products, specifically mattresses and pillows, that they rely on night after night."

Sleep quality may also have a tangible impact on the U.S. economy. Those who report poor-quality sleep are more than twice as likely to skip or miss work due to poor health.

"While a majority of Americans say they prioritize sleep in their lives, many struggle getting quality rest. Poor sleep is not only a detriment to personal health but can also cost the U.S. economy billions," said Dan Witters, Principal and Research Director at Gallup. The study finds that workers who typically get a poor night's sleep — estimated to be 6.2% of the U.S. workforce — report 2.29 days of unplanned absenteeism each month, compared to 0.91 days for all other workers. Dan continued, "This absence from the workforce can lead to huge losses for employers."

The resulting lost productivity is estimated to cost the U.S. economy $44.6 billion annually in unplanned absenteeism from work after controlling for all major demographics, general health, clinical depression/anxiety, daily stress and COVID-19.

To view the full study, please visit https://www.gallup.com/analytics/390536/sleep-in-america-2022.aspx.

Survey Methodology

Results are based on a survey conducted by web from Jan. 11 through Jan. 17, 2022, with 3,035 adults, ages 18 and older, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia as a part of the Gallup Panel. For results based on this sample of national adults, the margin of sampling error at the 95% confidence level is ±1.9 percentage points for response percentages around 50% and is ±1.2 percentage points for response percentages around 10% or 90% (design effect included). For subgroups the margin of error will be larger, typically running from around ±4 to 5 percentage points for response percentages near 50% and ±2 to 3 percentage points for response percentages around 10% or 90%.

Gallup uses probability-based, random sampling methods to recruit its Panel members.

Gallup weighted the obtained samples to correct for nonresponse. Nonresponse adjustments were made by adjusting the sample to match the national demographics of gender, age, race, Hispanic ethnicity, education and region. Demographic weighting targets were based on the most recent Current Population Survey figures for the aged 18 and older U.S. population.

About Casper

Casper believes everyone should sleep better. The Sleep Company has a full portfolio of obsessively engineered sleep products—including mattresses, pillows, bedding, and furniture—designed in-house by the Company's award-winning R&D team at Casper Labs. In addition to its e-commerce business, Casper owns and operates Sleep Shops across North America and its products are available at a growing list of retailers.

About Gallup

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 80 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students and citizens than any other organization in the world.

Media Contacts:

For Gallup:

Kristjan Archer

Sr. Communications Consultant

Kristjan_Archer@Gallup.com

For Casper:

Dana Yacyk

Director, PR & Brand Communications

Dana.yacyk@casper.com

View original content:

SOURCE Gallup, Inc.