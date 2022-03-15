Clear Channel Outdoor & The Female Quotient Celebrate Women's History Month Highlighting Contemporary Change-Makers

Digital Out of Home Campaign Celebrates Female Trailblazers Whose Cutting-Edge Visions Are Positively Impacting the World

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA) (NYSE: CCO) in partnership with The Female Quotient , an equality services company that provides thought leadership platforms to women and solutions for organizations committed to closing the gender gap, today announced the launch of a digital out of home (DOOH) campaign in honor of Women's History Month. The campaign highlights contemporary women whose trailblazing works and cutting-edge visions are positively impacting the world. The campaign, 'Celebrating Change-Makers,' features women who are taking the world by storm and are true game changers in their respective fields.

CCOA will feature the campaign on its digital displays across the country throughout March. This year's creative will honor Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first black woman Supreme Court nominee; the U.S. Women's Soccer Team who achieved pay equity; Whitney Wolfe Herd, the youngest woman to take a company public; Zara Rutherford, the teen pilot who flew the world solo; the U.S. Mint circulating quarters honoring five American women and the Smithsonian unveiling 120 Statues Of STEM Women.

"This year's honorees are quite special because we are celebrating the women making headlines today and because of their accomplishments, they are going to become tomorrow's milestones in history," said Kenetta Bailey, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Clear Channel Outdoor Americas. "Today's female pioneers represent women of all ages, races and backgrounds, and they continue to influence and catalyze systems change to make our world a more equal place for everyone on our planet. Let's make an effort to shine a light on the women who continue to inspire us every day and who are paving the way for breaking the bias."

"We've seen firsthand the power that's unlocked when women come together to dismantle systems that uphold inequality, and the women highlighted in this campaign are history in the making," said Alexandra Hayes Robinson, Editorial Director, The Female Quotient. "In partnership with Clear Channel Outdoor Americas, we're proud to put a spotlight on these conscious leaders who are rewriting the rules of their industries and making our world a more inclusive place."

Clear Channel Outdoor has been an active partner to The Female Quotient for several years. Together, the organizations have collaborated on unplugged panel conversations and out of home (OOH) campaigns to advance gender equality in the workplace and across the globe.

