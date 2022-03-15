Cribl Announces Promotions in Their Leadership Suite and Launches a New Innovations Team

Cribl further invests in its leadership team and early stage product development as the company accelerates into even faster growth

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cribl , a leader in enabling open observability, today announced the promotion of two executives to senior vice presidents and the creation of a new innovations team. Abby Strong has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Global Marketing. Strong has grown a marketing team that is helping to establish Cribl's position as a market leader in observability, resulting in recognitions such as CRN's 10 Coolest Big Data Tools of 2021 and Gartner's Cool Vendor Award . Matt Bauer has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Global Sales. Bauer has accelerated growth in annual recurring revenue and built a world-class team that has increased both customer retention and customer satisfaction. Together, Strong and Bauer have grown the employee and customer base, secured 300% YoY revenue growth for multiple years, elevated the company brand, and helped lead Cribl to raise more than $250 million over 12 months.

Cribl helps customers unlock the value of their data with innovative and customizable controls to route security and machine data to the right place, in the right format, at the right time. (PRNewsfoto/Cribl) (PRNewswire)

In addition to these leadership announcements, Cribl also today announced a new internal organization called Cribl Zero-to-One (C021) to focus on early stage new product development. C021 will be headed by co-founders Dritan Bitincka, Head of Product, and Ledion Bitincka, Chief Technology Officer. The organization will help identify and solve new customer problems, expand the company's portfolio of solutions, and create new revenue streams. Ledion will be focusing on architecture and engineering and Dritan will lead the efforts on product, design, and field/customer liaisoning.

"In just five years, Cribl has grown to be a highly successful leader in observability, with a growing employee base and list of loyal customers," said Clint Sharp, CEO and co-founder of Cribl. "And as we embark on our next chapter of growth, we want to build from within -- that means recognizing key leaders who have helped us get here, and creating new opportunities for our team to innovate on concepts that will become future products."

These moves come on the heels of a record-breaking FY21 for Cribl, as the company achieved 300% increase year-over-year in annual recurring revenue and tripled its customer base. To learn more about the company's leading observability solution, explore the interactive sandboxes , and if you're interested in joining the team, see the jobs page .

