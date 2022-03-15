Dalfen Industrial Acquires Charleston-Area Industrial Property

DALLAS, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalfen Industrial announced the acquisition of a new, 127,557 square foot industrial development in Summerville, SC – a suburb northwest of Charleston. Notable tenants in the area include Google, Volvo, and General Electric.

The property is in the rapidly expanding I-26 corridor, which leads directly to all three ports in Charleston. The Charleston Industrial market has been in the top 10 fastest growing MSAs by population and economics for the last several years. The increase in population has been over 20% for the last two decades and tenants have been demanding space at a rapid pace.

"With the completion of the building expansion at 104 Pinnacle Way, we are able to service the robust tenant demand for Class A smaller bay space. We are excited for our continued growth of our portfolio with the ability to provide differentiated opportunities to the Charleston market," said Kevin Caille, Market Officer of Dalfen's Southeast Region.

"Eastport Commerce Center is a perfect addition to Dalfen's portfolio in the Carolinas," said Sean Dalfen, President and Chief Investment Officer. "The increasing port activity, high tenant demand and population growth in Charleston are primary drivers for our continued expansion in the area"

With this acquisition, Dalfen Industrial owns and operates over 13 million square feet in the southeast United States.

Dalfen Industrial is one of the nation's largest buyers and developers of industrial real estate and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States.

