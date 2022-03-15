Diamond Therapeutics, Quantified Citizen and Ontario Brain Institute Launch Attitudes Towards Psychedelics Study

Unique study seeks to understand if people would take a psychedelic-based drug for depression or other mental health conditions

TORONTO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Diamond Therapeutics Inc. ("Diamond"), a drug development company focused on low-dose psychedelic therapies for use in mental health treatment, wants to know more about people's attitudes towards medications derived from psychedelics.

That's why Diamond is working with mobile health research platform Quantified Citizen and the Ontario Brain Institute to launch the comprehensive Attitudes Towards Psychedelics study.

"Not a lot is known about the public's view of using psychedelics to treat mental health concerns. What will they say if their doctor offers them a psychedelic-based prescription? Rather than presuming, we want to ask people directly about their attitudes," says study lead Dr. Rhea Mehta, a molecular toxicologist and health and wellness advocate who serves as the innovation lead at Diamond Therapeutics.

Attitudes Towards Psychedelics is a global survey of attitudes and beliefs towards psychedelics. The study, which will be the largest of its kind, aims to gather insights from diverse populations, including both users and non-users of psychedelics.

Data from the study will provide researchers with an improved understanding of people's opinions, experiences and possible concerns about using psychedelic compounds to treat mental health conditions. These insights may help ensure that psychedelic treatments in development will be accessible to broad patient cohorts with varying backgrounds and beliefs.

The survey will also help Diamond understand the possible social barriers to using psychedelic-based compounds to treat mental health conditions.

"Our goal is to, from the outset, create new medications for mental health conditions with psychedelics that take into account patient needs and address them as part of drug design," says Judy Blumstock, CEO of Diamond.

Dr. Tom Mikkelsen, President and Scientific Director of the Ontario Brain Institute, agrees with the need to understand attitudes in order to advance brain health solutions.

"The motivating force of the OBI team is to ensure innovations from the lab support people in day-to-day life," said Dr. Mikkelsen. "That's why we're pleased to partner with Diamond Therapeutics to investigate how psychedelics can better treat mental health conditions."

The study team is seeking both psychedelic users and non-users over the age of majority, fluent in English, and able to give adequate informed consent. Participants who volunteer to be in the study will contribute approximately ten minutes of their time filling out a survey. Participation is anonymous.

To participate or for more information, visit https://www.quantifiedcitizen.com/studies/attitudestowardspsychedelics

About Diamond Therapeutics

Diamond Therapeutics is a clinical-stage drug development company with a mission to develop new and better therapies for mental health conditions by unlocking the promise of psychedelic compounds. Our focus is sub-perceptual, non-hallucinogenic, psychedelic-based treatments that hold potential for use across a broad patient cohort —maximizing the positive impact better drugs can have on global mental health. Diamond is currently leading the first clinical trial to evaluate the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of low doses of psilocybin in healthy volunteers.

To learn more about Diamond, visit www.diamondthera.com .

About Quantified Citizen

Quantified Citizen is a mobile health research company democratizing scientific discovery by empowering anyone to join research studies and make an impact on science. It disrupts the unnecessary cost and time of clinical research through mobile, decentralized research tools enabling anyone, from professional researchers to citizen scientists, to design & deploy clinical-grade health research studies. Its flagship mobile research app has over 50,000 iOS app installs with a 4.7-star rating.

About Ontario Brain Institute

The Ontario Brain Institute (OBI) is a not-for-profit organization that accelerates discovery and innovation, benefiting both patients and the economy. Our collaborative 'team science' approach promotes brain research, commercialization, and care by connecting researchers, clinicians, industry, patients, and their advocates to improve the lives of those living with brain disorders.

Visit braininstitute.ca for more information, and follow OBI on Twitter @OntarioBrain. Funding provided, in part, by the Government of Ontario.

