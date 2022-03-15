The Easiest Way to Get the Most for Your Car: The LeithCars.com Buying Event

RALEIGH, N.C., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leith Automotive Group returns to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds for its next pop-up buying event Saturday, March 19th. This one-day event expands from 9 am to 7 pm, allowing more opportunities to stop by. Just enter Gate 9 on Trinity Road and follow the signs.

Your car has never been worth more. We're buying cars on the spot at the LeithCars.com Pop-Up Buying Event, March 19th. (PRNewswire)

For a variety of reasons, used car values continue to rise as we begin 2022. This is the time to turn your car's equity into dollars. Leith wants to buy your car and give you the most for it – any year, make or model. Come to the LeithCars.com Pop-Up Buying Event at the Fairgrounds where you'll receive an offer that's valid at any Leith dealership. Whether it's worth $1000 or $100,000, Leith will make you an offer in just minutes. They can even buy it on the spot. Rain or shine, you can wait inside the Martin Building while Leith's appraisal team takes care of the rest.

"Because we have such a high demand now from our customers looking for used cars, Leith can offer you more for your car," said Danny Williams, C.O.O. at Leith Automotive Group. "You benefit when you sell your car to Leith because we put the power of our 39 franchises and our own auction, into a top dollar offer for you."

To sell your car on the spot, bring your vehicle title or payoff information, a valid and current registration to confirm ownership, and all keys and remotes. If you are missing any of the original keys and remotes, your offer may need to be adjusted. All title holders must be present too along with a valid state-issued photo ID.

No purchase necessary and no appointment required. Leith makes it easier to sell your car.

LeithCars.com is one of the largest automotive groups in North Carolina. A family business created in Raleigh, Leith Cars has been serving the Triangle community for over 50 years, incorporating over 1,900 North Carolinians into its family. The number one place to buy vehicles in the Raleigh metro area for four years running, according to a Marshall Marketing Survey, the auto dealer has 39 franchise locations throughout the state. For more information, visit www.leithcars.com .

