Eco-Friendly Bedtime Solution, Sleep On Green, Pioneers Coconut Fiber Mattress Revolution

Product Provides Proper Spine Support Free of Toxic Thread Chemicals

MIAMI, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After their son became bedridden following a motorcycle accident, Fidenzio and Grazia Bizzotto found their life's calling when they realized his memory foam mattress was doing more harm than good. Searching for not only a product that would provide proper support but also prevent bedsores, the clean rest solution, Sleep On Green®, was born. The "natural" mattress is designed to offer a healthy and luxurious alternative to the chemical-filled conventional nighttime option.

Sleep On Green offers an eco-friendly sleep system that is designed to provide the most pure and natural resting place possible while giving back to our global community. (PRNewswire)

Designed by Fidenzio, who has three decades of experience in home furnishing and design, each Sleep On Green mattress is comprised of a rich coconut fiber designed to mimic the elasticity of metal coils, allowing for the spine to remain in proper alignment. Each of the ingredients are derived from across the world including the Bizzottos' native Italy. All components are also hypoallergenic and used to create a moisture-wicking material which acts as a natural fire retardant.

"Sleep is important but what you sleep on is just as crucial especially when we spend one-third of our lives in bed," said Grazia Bizzotto. "When we learned that traditional mattresses have the power to make us sick, we knew that there could be a safer and cleaner choice where we could actually live healthier lives beyond just sheer motivation."

To further its commitment to eco-friendly living, Sleep On Green has partnered with One Tree Planted, a nonprofit organization that will plant trees in exchange for every mattress sold. Since its inception in 2009, Sleep on Green has won numerous awards including the Green Product Award by the Greater Miami & The Beaches Hotel Association. In addition to its online store, the company also has a Miami showroom for shopping ease. For more information on Sleep On Green, visit www.SleepOnGreen.com.

About Sleep On Green

Sleep On Green is an artisan mattress company with a 40-year pedigree in the tradition of handmaking fine beds with a fresh perspective. Detail and precision can be seen in every stitch to execute a natural sleep system. The company's Miami showroom is located at 7636 NE 4th Ct, Suite 103, Miami, FL 33138. Shipping is available throughout the United States. For more information on Sleep On Green, call (305) 395-3500 or visit www.SleepOnGreen.com.

Media Contact:

Kristen Skladd

586-222-2423

kristen@andersoncollaborative.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sleep on Green