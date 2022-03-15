Epson Delivers Immersive Entertainment that Captivates Audiences with New Home Cinema LS11000 4K PRO-UHD1 Laser Projector

Epson Home Cinema LS11000 Offers High-Definition 4K Viewing and Gaming Experiences for DIY Home Theaters

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As movies, streaming, and gaming continue to advance, consumers are craving a more immersive 4K HDR viewing experience. Delivering more immersive entertainment to DIY home theater customers, today Epson introduces its most advanced DIY home theater and gaming projector – Epson Home Cinema LS11000 4K PRO-UHD®1 Laser Projector. Transforming virtually any room into the ultimate 4K HDR experience, the Home Cinema LS11000 is driven by Epson's most advanced video processing technology to date. Equipped with an all-new Laser Array Light Source and new Precision Shift Glass Plate technology, the Home Cinema LS11000 displays a full 8.29-million-pixel image on-screen for an exceptionally sharp and clear picture with incredible brightness and color accuracy.

"A 65-inch flat panel isn't cutting it when it comes to achieving total immersion in today's stunning movie and gaming experiences," said Rodrigo Catalan, group product manager, projectors, Epson. "If you're looking for a 4K HDR2 home theater and gaming experience that will exceed your expectations, the Epson Home Cinema LS11000 is one of the best Home Cinema projectors Epson has ever made."

The Home Cinema LS11000 combines a dynamic contrast ratio exceeding 1,200,000:1 with an impressive 2,500 lumens of color and white brightness3 along with precise image detail to faithfully display movies, TV shows and gaming sessions – even in rooms with some ambient light. The Home Cinema LS11000 works alongside the latest generation of PCs and gaming consoles and allows gaming up to 4K HDR2 at 120 frames per second and input lag times below 20 milliseconds.

Additional features include:

4K PRO-UHD 1 – Advanced pixel-shifting technology works in parallel with three individual high-definition LCD chips without sacrificing picture brightness

Precision Shift Glass Plate Technology – Unique, digitally controlled Precision Shift Glass Plate precisely refracts pixel light to display a 3840 x 2160, 8.29-million-pixel image on screen for an exceptionally sharp and clear picture

Epson Picture Processor – Powerful video processing technology, the proprietary Epson Picture Processor handles real-time color, contrast, HDR 2 , frame interpolation and resolution enhancement

Laser Array Light Source – True multi-array laser diodes are the optimum light source to power the unique 3-chip 3LCD projector engine for incredible picture brightness, black contrast and color accuracy

High Picture Brightness – Impressive 2,500 lumens of color and 2,500 lumens of white brightness 3 for an exceptional picture in virtually any theater environment – even in rooms with some ambient light

True 3-Chip 3LCD Projector Engine – Advanced 3LCD technology uses three individual LCD chips to continuously display 100 percent of the RGB color signal for every frame; this allows for outstanding color gamut while maintaining excellent brightness without any rainbowing or color brightness issues seen with other projection technologies

Impressive HDR 2 – Full 10-bit HDR 2 color processing accepting 100 percent of the HDR source information to faithfully reproduce HDR, HDR10+ and HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) content for an exceptional visual performance; real-time HDR curve adjustment allows for 16-steps of control to finetune the HDR performance regardless of the content

120 Hz Refresh Rate – Refresh rates up to 120 Hz allow for smoother motion for supported content while providing the option for impressive Frame Interpolation for content below 120 Hz

Impressive Contrast – Taking full advantage of the Laser Array Light Source, Epson is able to suppress stray light within the signal and enhance the picture contrast to produce a Dynamic Contrast Ratio exceeding 1,200,000:1

Epson Cinema Lens – Designed for zero light leakage, the Epson Cinema Lens utilizes a proprietary multi-element precision glass structure for outstanding image clarity and edge-to-edge focus uniformity

3-Way Motorized Lens – Making installation simple, you can precisely shift the lens up to +/- 96 percent horizontally and up to +/- 47 percent vertically without picture distortion or loss of clarity; you can also set the zoom and focus, then store all the settings in one of ten lens memory presets

Real-Time Scene Adaptive Correction – Powered by the Epson Picture Processor, the user has the option to automatically adjust the picture quality based upon the scene information itself; this provides a simple way to get impressive color and contrast, regardless of the content being displayed

HDMI ® 2.1 – Supports the full 48 Gbps bandwidth for accepting uncompressed 4K HDR 2 content up to 120 Hz; along with ARC and eARC support, this allows for outstanding compatibility with the latest AV receivers and next-generation gaming consoles

Epic for Gaming – Gaming up to 4K at 120 frames per second, along with input lag times below 20 milliseconds, allow serious gamers to take full advantage of the latest generation of gaming consoles and even higher-end gaming PCs

Availability

The Epson Home Cinema LS11000 4K PRO-UHD1 Laser Projector (MSRP $3999) is now available through the Epson online store and select retailers. The Home Cinema LS11000 includes Epson's world-class warranty and support, including a standard two-year limited warranty with two-business day full unit replacement, including free shipping and free lifetime technical phone support.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamericahttps://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__www.youtube.com_user_EpsonTV_&d=DwMGaQ&c=9HgsnmHvi4dS-nWjTlyLww&r=YaeAvj-Crv8FtNyGpJp2FTMWCwCgi9Z0u05_OWQk_rU&m=jkUNsN0SK-Z8yo11AE2ffDIVQtOUxI9tPkVPy0RwcGA&s=FBkyjtx6Agf1Mwx99JTgS-GwecfAwRxeAjPNdmSyK9U&e=), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 4K Resolution Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel to produce an image on screen, up to the stated specification.

2 HDR performance available with select third-party devices. For more information, see www.epson.com/hdrcompatibility

3 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

EPSON is a registered trademark, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark and Better Products for a Better Future is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. PRO-UHD is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

View original content:

SOURCE Epson America