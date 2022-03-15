First came the 'tech', then 'smart tech' and now... ''SexTech'!

First came the 'tech', then 'smart tech' and now... ''SexTech'! Sexual wellness startup FirmTech Inc. pioneer's products for performance enhancement

BOZEMAN, Mont., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FirmTech products are designed to enhance pleasure and to sustain sexual wellness by empowering men to understand the impact of medications, supplements, personal habits, and exercise on their sexual wellness. FirmTech will help men achieve a lifetime of lovemaking.

FirmTech's first product, THE FIRMTECH PERFORMANCE RING (FPR), helps men with or without ED. The FPR's soft proprietary material wraps around comfortably for firmer erections and increased pleasure. The FPR's unique latch-and-loop design makes it easy to get on and off around sensitive anatomy. Unlike single erection rings and rings made from harder silicone, The FPR's two flexible loops, one for the base of the penis and the other around the top of the testicles, are soft and will not move, or pinch during use. FirmTech's unique and fresh features will take erection rings out of the closet and into the mainstream.

The company intends to start taking orders this Spring.

Currently completing beta testing, FirmTech's second product, THE TECH RING, will add sensor technology to the FPR. FirmTech describes it as the world's first high-tech, under-wearable device for men. While having the same performance enhancement benefits of the FPR, THE TECH RING tracks the markers of erectile fitness and ED. It can aid users and healthcare providers in assessing the impact of interventions to enhance performance and to prevent or treat ED.

"There's nothing like this in the world," said FirmTech founder Elliot Justin, MD. "A man goes to a cardiologist or an internist with a health problem and they have equipment like EKGs and ultrasound to make an objective diagnosis and to evaluate the impact of treatments but if a man goes to a urologist for erectile dysfunction, or for premature ejaculation, or for performance enhancement they have limited diagnostic monitors. Our technology will significantly aid in the treatment of both very common disorders."

"The penis is like the canary in the coal mine of vascular disease," said Dr. Justin. "When it stops singing, pay attention! — it may mean you have significant underlying health or medication problems." To aid in the prevention or in the treatment of ED, Dr. Justin's team designed the wearable device to document the vital signs of erectile fitness. Using FirmTech's smart phone app, men can easily access meaningful data to help measure their sexual health and performance.

The number of nocturnal erections that a man has during REM sleep is predictive of vascular health. FirmTech's device will measure the number of and duration of those erections. FT also plans to measure firmness and even the force of ejaculatory contractions soon. This data can be used to help users assess their erectile and cardiovascular health and aid in assessing the impact of interventions to prevent or treat ED.

The sexual revolution for women began in 1960 when the FDA approved oral contraceptives, followed by hormones for menopausal women and the mainstreaming of vibrators for pleasure. "Frigidity" and "hysteria" deservedly became sexist terms from the past.

More than 60 years later, the revolutionaries at FirmTech Inc., offer progressive and effective hardware and analytic tools to help men achieve sexcess and sustain sexual wellness for a lifetime of lovemaking- effectively deleting "impotence" and "performance anxiety" from the conversation.

Urologist Amy Pearlman, MD of FirmTech's Scientific Advisory Board commented, "I see products like this as empowering men to understand their current function and how certain behaviors/interventions change (either worsen or improve) their function. This personal data will show men they have incredible control over their erections (and health) and help them understand and, ultimately, enhance performance."

FirmTech's Chief Medical Officer, urology specialist James Hotaling, MD, a men's sexual health academic, remarked on the value of the device, "FirmTech has the potential to engage men in their own healthcare, quantify their erectile fitness and 'gamify' sexual function in a way that will help them lead more fulfilling lives with their partners," he said. "The stigma of male sexual dysfunction is quite significant in both the straight and gay community and this device will help men and their partners gain more information to optimize their sex lives."

"I am never going to take this off," said Tim C, FirmTech's first test subject.

FirmTech's Performance Ring" delivers individualized, comfortable fit for ultimate pleasure and performance. The ring's latch-and-loop design makes it easy to wrap on and take off around sensitive anatomy. By applying soft pressure around the base of the penis and testicles, this ring slows blood leaving the penis, leading to sustained erections, delayed and potentially longer-lasting orgasms, and increased pleasure.

Perfect for men of all ages and fitness levels, FirmTech's erection rings provide, comfort and performance:

Easily adjustable double ring: Will not move, slip or pinch

Soft, safe, proprietary material wraps comfortably for longer-lasting erections

Tighten with a twist: Change the tension if required

"Men's sexcess is a critical factor in their physical and emotional health," Dr. Justin noted. "Maintaining a healthy, frequent sex life comes with all sorts of benefits, longevity, better vascular health, memory, sleep, reduced prostate cancer and happier, sustained relationships."

To find out more about FirmTech's products, visit www.myfirmtech.com.

The Performance Ring (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FirmTech