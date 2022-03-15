FLO | AddEnergie welcomes former SunPower CEO Tom Werner as Chair

Leading EV charging company also appoints three new high-profile directors as it accelerates execution of its US strategy

QUEBEC CITY, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - AddEnergie Technologies Inc., operator of the FLO EV charging network, is proud to announce the new composition of its Board of Directors and Tom Werner's appointment as Chair. With broad and diversified experience in fast-growth technology companies, green industries and deep knowledge of the US market, FLO | AddEnergie's expanded Board of Directors will play a key role in guiding and supporting the company's ongoing expansion across North America.

Tom Werner, new Chair of the Board, is a business advisor with extensive experience in leadership roles in technology and energy organizations. He was on the front lines of the solar revolution serving as CEO of SunPower for 18 years. During his tenure, Tom grew the business from a privately held company of 35 employees with revenues of less than $5 million to a publicly traded industry leader with a market value that reached $11 billion and an installed base of 350,000 clients.

Alongside Tom, FLO | AddEnergie is pleased to announce the appointment of three other highly qualified directors:

Renée Bergeron – Senior Vice President and General Manager of AppSmart, the largest B2B recurring technology services marketplace in the world. Renée has been a thought-leader in the technology industry for more than 25 years including at Ingram Micro and Fujitsu.





Richard Cherney – Senior partner at Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP in the Mergers & Acquisitions, Capital Markets & Securities and Private Equity practices. Richard advises public and private companies, including Alimentation Couche-Tard (Circle K), New Look Vision Group, the Kaycan group of companies and Air Canada.





Dany St-Pierre – President of Cleantech Expansion. Dany advises entrepreneurs in the smart mobility sector with her more than 20 years of sales and marketing experience with globaltransportation and energy manufacturers such as Bombardier, Siemens, Alstom and Nordex.

"I am proud to welcome these seasoned business leaders to our Board of Directors," said Louis Tremblay, President and CEO of FLO | AddEnergie. "Each of these individuals brings a unique perspective, tremendous insight and experience that will help us achieve our growth ambitions and our vision to be a world leader in EV charging. I am particularly excited to see Tom Werner take the helm of our board. Tom's background as thought leader in solar and renewable energy and deep experience across the value chain and strong track record of delivering growth and value creation will no doubt contribute greatly to the execution of FLO | AddEnergie's strategy. I look forward to working with all board members to see everything that we can accomplish together."

Tom, Renée, Richard and Dany will work alongside FLO | AddEnergie's current experienced and knowledgeable directors:

Norman Hébert – President and CEO of Groupe Park Avenue for the last 30 years. Norman leads more than 1,000 employees in 21 car dealerships across Canada .

Hans Kobler – Founder & Managing Partner of Energy Impact Partners (EIP). Hans has spent his career focusing on transformative businesses as an investor, advisor and operator.

Pierre Nelis – Chief Operating Officer at Inno-Centre. Pierre advises innovative SMEs and early-stage technology companies in the pursuit of their growth and performance objectives.

Louis Tremblay – President, CEO, and founder of FLO | AddEnergie and a trailblazer in the field of electric mobility. Louis cofounded AddEnergie in 2009 and, since then, he has guided the company to become a leader in EV charging solutions and operator of a major North American charging network.

"On behalf of the Board and all of FLO | AddEnergie's employees, I would also like to extend special thanks to our outgoing Chair, Robert Benoit, for his guidance, expertise and support over the past 12 years," said Mr. Tremblay. "Robert's thoughtful leadership was instrumental as the company consolidated the success of its business model in Canada and launched its ambitious US growth strategy. I am particularly grateful for his wisdom and generosity" concluded Tremblay.

About FLO | AddEnergie

FLO | AddEnergie is a leading North American electric vehicle charging network operator and a provider of smart charging software and equipment. In conjunction with its parent company, AddEnergie, FLO leverages its vertical integration to offer EV drivers the best possible charging experience. Every month, the company enables more than half a million charging events, thanks to over 60,000 high-quality EV charging stations deployed at public, commercial and residential installations. FLO employees are located across North America, from the headquarters in Quebec City, to assembly plants in Shawinigan, to offices in Montreal, Vancouver and Sacramento, and they also work remotely in key US and Canadian markets. For more information, visit flo.com.

