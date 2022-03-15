Former AWS Executives Join Coralogix to Launch Cybersecurity Venture Snowbit

Snowbit's SaaS platform and expert services teams enable organizations to proactively monitor their entire cloud environment's security and compliance

NEW DELHI and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coralogix , a company rebuilding the path to streaming observability, announced today it has launched Snowbit, a cybersecurity venture focused on helping cloud-native companies comprehensively manage the security of their environments.

Snowbit's Managed Extended Detection and Response (MxDR) incorporates a SaaS platform and expert services. The platform gives organizations a comprehensive view of their cloud environment's security and compliance (CIS, NIST, SOC, PCI, ISO, HIPAA). Snowbit also offers expert teams 24x7 to accelerate threat remediation.

Snowbit's MxDR platform builds on the strengths of the Coralogix data streaming platform. It seamlessly ingests and enriches a broad range of data sources. The platform then scans your entire cloud environment for abnormal activity, configuration, network, and vulnerability issues. It automates threat detection and incident response leveraging machine learning, an extensive set of pre-configured rules, alerts & dashboards, and support for integration with any orchestration platform.

The MxDR platform is complemented by a team of security analysts, researchers, and DFIR professionals stationed at Snowbit's 24x7 Security Resource Center. There, they provide guided response to organizations so that they then can more decisively respond to threats detected in their environment.

Snowbit is founded and led by former Amazon Web Services (AWS) leaders Navdeep Manaktala and Zack Barak. Furthermore, it will have operations across Tel Aviv and New Delhi/Gurgaon to leverage the best of Israeli cybersecurity talent and India's unique growing position as a global cybersecurity hub.

Navdeep Manaktala is a technology industry veteran with 20+ years of experience in building and scaling cloud, mobile, and Internet businesses at companies such as Nokia, Microsoft, and AWS. Most recently, he was at AWS, where he established and led the cloud giant's startup business comprising tens of thousands of customers across Asia-Pacific & Japan. Zack Barak is a cybersecurity industry veteran with 25+ years of cross-functional experience with Sygnia, Israel Aerospace, Israel Defence Force, and most recently was the CISO of Annapurna Labs (an Amazon company).

"Rapidly accelerating cyberthreats are leaving many organizations exposed and unable to effectively deal with security challenges as they arise,'' said Navdeep Manaktala. "Snowbit aims to address fundamental security-related challenges faced today including growing cloud complexity, increasing sophistication of attacks, lack of in-house cybersecurity expertise, and the overhead of managing multiple point security solutions."

"Observability forms the bedrock of cybersecurity, and as a result, Snowbit is strategic for Coralogix as it enables us to offer a powerful integrated observability and security proposition to unlock the value of data correlation," said Ariel Assaraf, CEO of Coralogix. "Snowbit's platform and services enable organizations to overcome challenges of cybersecurity talent and disparate tools to more effectively secure their environments."

"The Snowbit MxDR, with its proactive approach and pre-built detection capabilities, complemented by the expertise at our Security Resource Center, is one of the most powerful offerings for holistic cloud security," said Zack Barak.

About Snowbit

Snowbit is a cybersecurity technology innovator with a vision to empower organizations across the globe to quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively secure themselves against omnipresent and growing cyber risks. To enable this, Snowbit is looking to offer the broadest cloud-native managed detection and response offering available. The team is currently looking to expand globally - if interested, find the current open positions here. Users can sign up here to get alerts about the Snowbit launch.

About Coralogix

Coralogix is the leading in-stream observability platform, using proprietary Streama© technology to provide modern engineering teams with real-time insights and trend analysis for their data with no reliance on storage or indexing.

View original content:

SOURCE Coralogix