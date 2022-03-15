FuelPlus and Airpas rebrand as Skymetrix

BRAUNSCHWEIG, Germany, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the merger of aviation fuel and cost management specialists FuelPlus and Airpas the company launches the new company name and brand - Skymetrix — along with two senior appointments.

Skymetrix's new website sets out the company's mission to transform fuel and cost management for airlines so they can maximize success. Skymetrix's CEO, Klaus-Peter Warnke, explains: "We focus on delivering the next-level fuel and cost management to the aviation industry, making a real change to the outdated practices that are often in place, enabling our customers to achieve their specific priorities and objectives. We accomplish this by excelling in four key areas: Customer Success, Technology Innovation, Aviation Expertise and Customer Collaboration."

Skymetrix has an established customer base of over 100 world-class airlines including Lufthansa, Ryanair, Emirates and Spirit Airlines. It has recently made two new appointments: Ian Wheeler as Chairman of the newly established Advisory Board for the company. Ian has many years of board and executive experience in technology and data businesses in the travel and aviation sectors. And Philip Grindley has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer strengthening Skymetrix's leadership team. Philip previously worked for KPMG, Grant Thornton and PwC in their transaction advisory departments.

Skymetrix's Chairman, Ian Wheeler: "I am delighted to become involved at this exciting moment for Skymetrix as we combine the incredible teams experience in aviation with new technology to serve our airline customers in this strategic area of management of direct flight costs."

Skymetrix is in an advanced stage of launching its next-generation cloud-native platform that combines the best capabilities of both long-established products in airline direct operating cost management, fuel resource planning, advanced analytics and route profitability. The software products previously associated with FuelPlus and Airpas will be renamed Skymetrix FPx and APx respectively. Both systems will continue to be developed and supported.

The Skymetrix team are very excited to welcome current and new customers under our new brand name and continue our mission to transform fuel and cost management for airlines so they can maximize success.

Company website : skymetrix.com

Company profile:

Skymetrix is on a mission to transform fuel and cost management for airlines so they can maximize success. Success could mean increasing profitability, improving efficiency, staying competitive, or growing sustainably. We use our cloud-based, next-generation platform to do this, combined with our expertise in fuel and cost management best practices.

Our company was formed in 2021 following the merger of two leaders in the aviation fuel and cost management space — FuelPlus and Airpas. Together, we have over 100 customers, 20+ years of experience in the field, and well-established strategic partnerships with industry bodies like IATA.

Every year, we manage over 28% of commercial aviation fuel and more than $76bn of direct flight charges for airlines.

Our headquarters and development center is in Europe, but we operate worldwide, with customers in the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

