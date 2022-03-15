GuidedChoice Launches New "Advice" App

New Subscription Within GuidedChoice's 3Nickles App Helps Users Track and Achieve Financial Goals

RENO, Nev., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GuidedChoice's personal financial advice app, 3Nickles, is pleased to announce it has launched its new service, Advice, which is a subscription-based application that offers personalized advice to help its users track and achieve their financial goals.

The new financial wellness application is a first of its kind, as it will allow users to address all of life's key financial decisions by populating a detailed plan by simply linking their financial accounts and goals. Users will be able to keep better track of their finances and get customized advice on how to budget better and prioritize financial decisions.

Advice is an affordable tier option of only $14.99 a month.

"We are very excited to launch the Advice tier of the app, which will be a huge benefit to our customers," said Louis Van Zijl, President and COO of GuidedChoice. "With the success we have had with the Free version of the 3Nickels app, we know that Advice will take the user experience of financial planning to the next level."

Founded over 20 years ago, GuidedChoice is the first firm to provide managed participant account services. The company's "advisor friendly approach" began with the power of online technology, providing a number of services. Last year, GuidedChoice launched 3Nickles to offer financial advisory tools to help individuals and families work toward financial independence across all aspects of personal finance.

About GuidedChoice

GuidedChoice is a retirement-focused digital advisory firm that uses rigorous methodology to provide personalized, prudent, and actionable advice for retirement. Their services can be customized and scaled for the simplest to even the most complex plan designs, whether private, public, large or small. GuidedChoice has helped record keepers and advisors scale, participants become retirement ready, and improve plan health for over 20 years. In 2021, GuidedChoice launched 3Nickles, a financial advisory app that helps individuals and families work toward financial independence. For more information, visit www.guidedchoice.com .

