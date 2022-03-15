HIVERY Named to the 2022 CB Insights Retail Tech 100 -- List of Most Innovative Retail Startups

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named HIVERY to its Retail Tech 100 ranking, which showcases the 100 most promising B2B retail tech companies in the world.

The 2022 Retail Tech 100 cohort highlights startups reimagining the retail experience across 13 categories. This year's winning companies are working on hyper-personalized shopping, blockchain-powered commerce, autonomous delivery, virtual shopping, and more. 19 countries are represented this year, including India, China, Mexico, Singapore, and the Netherlands, among others.

"By almost any measure, this has been a breakout year for retail tech. We've seen skyrocketing funding across the industry, powering companies involved in every aspect of retail from instant grocery delivery to supply chain technology," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "In 2021 alone, these 100 companies raised $13.1B in funding, an incredibly impressive feat. As the retail landscape evolves, we're excited to see how the companies on the Retail Tech 100 continue to revolutionize how consumers shop."

"At HIVERY , our philosophy has always been that 'Data has a better idea™'. Being named one of the world's top 100 Retail Tech just validates that what we are doing with data is truly unique. We are solving something that was once believed humanly unsolvable. Whenever CPG brands and retailers talk about assortment and space, we are in the middle. We work with 20 of the top 25 CPG manufacturers in the world and have delivered over $2B in incremental revenue for our clients" - Jason Hosking CEO, HIVERY.

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Retail Tech 100 from a pool of over 7,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. The selection was based on factors including patent activity, business relations, investor profiles, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic Scores, market potential, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score , based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum. To find out more about the selection process and this year's winners, join the CB Insights team for a webinar today at 2 p.m. ET.

HIVERY is fundamentally changing the way consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and retailers collaborate with regard to merchandise and space decisions. HIVERY Curate leverages proprietary machine learning and applied mathematics algorithms that have been developed and acquired from Australia's national science agency - CSIRO's Data61. This allows customers to make rapid assortment strategy simulations around SKU rationalization, SKU introduction, and space allocation while considering category goals, merchandising rules, and demand transference - a process that takes months is reduced to minutes. See how it works here

Quick facts on the 2022 Retail Tech 100:

Funding trends: In 2021, these 100 private companies raised $13.1B in equity funding across 109 deals, triple the amount they raised in 2020. So far in 2022, they have raised $2.3B across 15 deals (as of 3/8/22).

Future market leaders: Nearly two-thirds of the companies on the list are early- or mid-stage companies. There are 20 early-stage companies (seed/angel and Series A) and 43 mid-stage firms (Series B or Series C) in this year's cohort.

Unicorns: 36 of the 100 companies (36%) are valued at or above $1B as of their latest funding rounds.

Top investors: Salesforce Ventures is the most active investor in this year's Retail Tech 100 companies, with investments in 10 companies across 19 deals since 2017. Tiger Global Management and Insight Partners, which have both invested in 9 companies on the list, are tied for second.

Global reach: 40% of the 2022 Retail Tech 100 is based outside the US. After the US, the UK and India follow with 6 companies each. Overall, this year's winners span 19 countries, including Singapore , Australia , China , and the Netherlands .

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes, and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

About HIVERY



HIVERY is a pioneer of next-generation assortment strategy simulation & optimization technologies to consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and retailers globally. These proprietary machine learning and applied mathematics algorithms were co-developed and acquired from Australia's national science agency - CSIRO's Data61. HIVERY was founded on the vision that Data Has A Better IdeaTM - and we're working together with our clients to uncover its full potential.



