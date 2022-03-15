Impress Communications Supports Project C.U.R.E. in the Fight Against Covid-19

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The global pandemic requires a world effort to end it and responsible organizations like Impress Communications have been vanguard to help Americans combat the crisis in a variety of different ways.

Impress Communications (PRNewswire)

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Impress Communications, a full-service packaging solutions provider, has donated 5,600 rapid Covid-19 tests to Project C.U.R.E and more than 10,000 disposable and reusable masks to Mar Vista Family Center.

As a non-profit organization, Project C.U.R.E. is the world's largest distributor of donated medical equipment and supplies to resource-limited communities across the globe, serving the sick and dying in more than 135 countries.

Mar Vista Family Center provides low-income families with quality early childhood education, youth enrichment, and educational tools to create positive change in their lives and community.

Speaking about the initiative, Paul Marino, CEO of Impress Communications, said, "Through this initiative, we hope to extend a helping hand in providing a critical impetus to the efforts of various government bodies and NGOs, which are engaged in catalyzing health systems activities for pandemic management. During the first wave, our organization donated a substantial quantity of supplies and masks to organizations like FoodonFoot,'and we will continue to undertake more such initiatives as and when the need arises in the future. We remain committed to the cause of health care of the community at large."

An acute shortage of healthcare equipment and infrastructure was experienced during the second wave. Hospitals and healthcare facilities across the globe were struggling to keep the supply going as the demand was huge due to the tremendous rise in caseloads. "It, therefore, becomes imperative for organizations like us to take some initiative in helping them remain better prepared to face such a health crisis in the future," added Paul Marino, CEO of Impress Communications.

Impress Communications is providing its whole-hearted support and remains committed to providing a leg up to healthcare initiatives to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

About Impress Communications

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Impress Communications is a full-service packaging solutions provider with the workforce, resources, and capabilities to support clients across several industries. From state-of-the-art packaging engineering to dedicated logistics solutions, they have decades of experience serving a wide range of sectors, including e-commerce, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceutical.

