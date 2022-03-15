KULBI AND NMBL PRODUCTS ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP FOR AMAZON.COM

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Kulbi, creators of the world renowned Blackbox product - www.blackboxgoods.com - has signed an exclusive deal to officially be the only seller worldwide to now carry the NMBL GO, the top trending joint case product in the cannabis sector right now!

Since its launch in 2019, Kulbi has been one of the fastest growing ecommerce cannabis companies, and through its Amazon channel has projections of eight figures in revenue by the end of this year. This new partnership will help to expand Kulbi's offerings on its storefront, and bring forth new opportunities for those on Amazon.com buying products to store their cannabis.

Philip Li, CEO for Kulbi, says, "Partnering up with NMBL's bold and fresh designs for their joint cases is a big milestone for Kulbi. As we expand our range of products, we are always actively seeking for like-minded companies to partner with and NMBL perfectly fits the mold."

Echoing his sentiments, Pierre Cléroux, President of NMBL Products, continued, "We are incredibly excited to partner Kulbi, one of the dominant players in the ecommerce space for cannabis accessories. Their wealth of expertise selling on Amazon makes this partnership a no-brainer and we are looking forward to synergizing with our unique product designs and their ecommerce prowess to further heights."

Browse Kulbi's Amazon store today at: https://www.amazon.com/Kulbi-Blackbox-Smell-Proof-Stash/dp/B07R5GZC5X

For further information: Zack Teperman - ZTPR - zack@ztpr.net

