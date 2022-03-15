LaSalle St. Announces Second Consecutive Year of 100% Advisor Retention and Recruitment of More Than a Dozen Independent Advisors Representing $650 Million in Client Assets

LaSalle St.'s Advisor-First Service Approach and 'Culture of Yes' Result in Outstanding 97% Advisor Satisfaction Rate in 2021

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LaSalle St., a family of wealth management firms encompassing independent broker-dealer and registered investment adviser (RIA) platforms, today announced that it successfully recruited independent advisors with $650 million in total client assets while retaining all its existing advisors in 2021.

Despite ongoing disruptions from the pandemic, concerns over the direction of the economy and continued recruiting challenges, LaSalle St.'s built on its momentum from 2020 to post another strong year. These results demonstrate the power of the company's value proposition as a mid-sized wealth management firm that combines leading-edge technology platforms with a service approach that prioritizes growth and maximum flexibility for advisory practices and financial institutions-based wealth management programs.

"Retention is a tangible measure of advisor satisfaction, and for the second year in a row, we can boast a retention rate of 100%," said Mark Contey, LaSalle St.'s Senior Vice President for Business Development. "Advisors vote with their feet, so the fact that we haven't lost an advisor in two years in this highly competitive market, speaks volumes."

LaSalle St. conducts frequent satisfaction surveys to measure how well it is delivering on its commitment to service excellence. In 2021, the firm recorded extraordinary satisfaction scores of over 97%.

"Taken together, these retention and satisfaction numbers are unheard of in the industry and reflect the trust our advisors place in us as we continue providing them and their clients with the tools, capabilities and services they need to succeed," Mr. Contey said"

Advisors and institutions noted an appreciation of LaSalle St.'s ability to maintain one of the lowest fee models in the independent space. They also recognized the firm's advisor-first service approach and its "Culture of Yes" philosophy to exceed expectations, reasonable affiliation costs, technology investments and value-added resources needed to propel growth.

Mr. Contey concluded, "Our success as a firm is a direct result of the hard work our advisors and institutions perform for their clients every day. We are steadfast in our support for them and their business goals, and they have rewarded us with tremendous loyalty over the years. As true partners, we will continue to earn their trust by honoring our commitments and providing an environment where they can thrive."

About LaSalle St.

LaSalle St. is a family of firms comprising LaSalle St. Securities, an independent broker-dealer; LaSalle St. Investment Advisors, a SEC-registered investment adviser; and LaSalle St. Insurance Services, a provider of annuity and insurance products. It has a singular mission of supporting the growth and success of independent financial advisors across the country. Founded in 1974 and based in Chicago, Illinois, LaSalle St. supports more than 300 financial advisors, has over $12 billion in total client assets and is registered in all 50 states. The LaSalle St. companies offer a wide range of services, including brokerage, advisory, investment and insurance. The firm clears primarily through National Financial Services, with custodial services through NFS parent Fidelity Investments. For more information, visit https://www.lasallest.com/.

