LSI 2022 Emerging Medtech Summit Partners on Launch of the Industry's First Community NFT Project

DANA POINT, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Life Science Intelligence (LSI) 2022 Emerging Medtech Summit, a premier annual conference uniting startups and investors building next-generation medical technologies, today announced that it is collaborating on the development and launch of the Medtech industry's first community-driven non-fungible token (NFT) project.

The NFT project consists of a collection of 200 unique, algorithmically generated MedTech Chameleons stored on the Solana blockchain. The project will leverage digital assets to build a community aligned with real-world MedTech networking, exclusive content, and events.

Other collaborators on the project, which is named "The Mad Device Club" and is set to launch this month, include:

Henry Peck , Director of Global Marketing at Altoida and Co-Founder of the MedTech Club on Clubhouse, the social audio platform's largest healthcare community

Omar M. Khateeb , Principal and Founder, Khateeb & Co and The State of Medtech Media

The " Mad Device Rep, " the iconic digital figure behind the medical sales community's most famous Instagram page

"The LSI Emerging Medtech Conference is a showcase for the future of life science technologies as well as the latest in market intelligence," said Scott Pantel, Founder and CEO of LSI. "Blockchain-based technologies have shown new possibilities for community-driven initiatives and funding mechanisms. I am excited to join Omar and Henry at the forefront of pioneering NFT utility in the global Medtech industry and to bring educational content to our distinguished attendees."

"The Web 3 movement is driving innovation in the way that industries think about communication, data ownership, fundraising, and more," said Henry Peck. "While the technology may sound futuristic, the applications are here today across spaces like scientific research, BioTech, and BioPharma. I am thrilled to collaborate with industry leaders like Scott and the Life Science Intelligence organization to lay the foundation for the future of decentralization in Medtech."

As part of the LSI 2022 Emerging Medtech Summit, Scott Pantel will moderate a panel with Omar M. Khateeb and Henry Peck to discuss NFTs and their utility in Medtech and life science industries. The panel will explore community-driven applications, as well as additional utility in financing science ventures and enabling patient ownership of health data.

"The Medtech industry has historically been slow on innovating and changing when markets shift. We want to change that by taking action on exploring new technologies that can improve the industry" shared Omar M. Khateeb. "Scott Pantel and LSI have created a brand that focuses on exploring the latest technologies and understanding them before anyone else. They make a perfect partner for a community-driven NFT project like this."

LSI 2022 Emerging Medtech Summit will convene at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, CA the week of March 15. The event has attracted close to a thousand in-person attendees with over 200 presenting medtech startups being vetted by hundreds of investors and strategics. Having reached capacity the event is extending virtual badges for attendance.

About LSI USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit

Held annually in Southern California, the Emerging Medtech Summit brings together the industry's most innovative startups, active investors, and strategic buyers so they can connect, collaborate and build the future of healthcare. Learn more at https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com/medtech-summit-2022.

About Life Science Intelligence (LSI)

LSI is a market intelligence & consulting company focused on covering the global medtech and healthtech markets. We help healthcare executives make more informed strategic decisions by better understanding market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and the competitive landscape. https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com

