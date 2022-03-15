Lumina Gold Announces Cangrejos Drill Results; 1.55 g/t Gold Equivalent Over 184 Metres at Cangrejos

Highlights include:

Hole C22-151

1.11 g/t gold equivalent over 260 metres from surface at Cangrejos

Hole C22-156

1.55 g/t gold equivalent over 184 metres at Cangrejos

Including 1.98 g/t gold equivalent over 126 metres

Hole C22-157

Including 1.17 g/t gold equivalent over 110 metres

VANCOUVER, BC, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce results from seven drill holes at its Cangrejos project (the "Project") in Ecuador. Five of the reported drill holes are from Cangrejos and two are from Gran Bestia. To date, twenty-seven drill holes have been completed and six drill holes are in progress, totalling 11,785 metres of drilling. Six drill rigs are currently on site and two additional drill rigs will join the campaign at the end of March. One of the new drill rigs will initially be dedicated to geotechnical and hydrological drilling in support of the Pre-feasibility Study ("PFS").

Holes C22-151, C22-153 and C22-158 were drilled in the western and central portions of the Cangrejos deposit where high grades largely occur within intrusive and hydrothermal breccias. The breccias are locally cut by a later phase of weakly mineralized porphyry, which was the predominate rock type intercepted in hole C22-153. Hole C22-158 contained mineralization that continued laterally beyond the pit limits defined by the 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA").

At Gran Bestia, mineralization is largely hosted in breccia. C22-155 and C22-157 exhibit strong mineralized grade continuity from surface and extend beyond the current PEA pit limits. While most drilling to date at Gran Bestia is in-fill, an exploration hole (C22-160) has been angled to the northwest into un-drilled terrain where the resource is open. The drill hole has been completed and results are pending.

Table 1: Drill Results

Hole Deposit / Azimuth / Dip (°) From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Au Eq

(g/t) Cu Eq

(%) Total

Depth

(m) C21-150 Cangrejos 2 168 166 0.56 0.04 0.67 0.49 546 Incl. 330 °/ -85 ° 62 96 34 0.94 0.64 1.05 0.76

And

312 322 10 0.24 0.05 0.32 0.24

And

368 378 10 0.47 0.04 0.54 0.4

And

460 470 10 0.30 0.02 0.33 0.24





















C21-151 Cangrejos 0 260 260 0.96 0.09 1.11 0.81 460 Incl. 330° / -65° 50 176 126 1.27 0.09 1.41 1.03

And

202 228 26 1.57 0.17 1.84 1.34





















C21-153 Cangrejos 122 136 14 0.41 0.07 0.53 0.38 640 And 330° /-66° 518 552 34 0.22 0.05 0.30 0.22

And

568 578 10 0.28 0.05 0.35 0.26





















C22-155 Gran Bestia 2 120 118 0.32 0.04 0.38 0.28 343 And 0° / -90° 212 294 82 0.32 0.04 0.38 0.28





















C22-156 Cangrejos 12 64 52 0.26 0.04 0.30 0.22 509 And 150° /-84° 106 148 42 0.34 0.04 0.40 0.29

And

248 432 184 1.33 0.14 1.55 1.13

Incl.

256 382 126 1.74 0.16 1.98 1.44





















C22-157 Gran Bestia 0 316 316 0.7 0.09 0.84 0.61 336 Incl. 330° /-62° 16 126 110 1.03 0.09 1.17 0.86





















C22-158 Cangrejos 6 18 12 0.45 0.09 0.61 0.45 470 And 330° / -50° 90 106 16 0.24 0.15 0.47 0.34

And

212 358 146 0.34 0.08 0.46 0.33

Incl.

264 280 16 0.68 0.09 0.81 0.59

And

424 434 10 0.40 0.04 0.47 0.34



Note: Intervals in the reported holes are calculated using a cut-off of 0.2 g/t Au with maximum internal dilution of ten continuous metres. Sampling is done in consistent, continuous 2-metre intervals. The highest gold value used in the reported weighted averages is 7.557 g/t Au. In addition to the above results there were multiple intercepts of lower-grade material in the drill holes. Equivalent values were calculated using Gold equivalent values were calculated using the following prices: a gold price of US$1,500 per ounce, a copper price of US$3.00 per pound, a molybdenum price of US$7.00 per pound and a silver price of US$18.00 per ounce.

Figure 1: Drill Hole Location Map (CNW Group/Lumina Gold Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Quality Assurance

All Lumina sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality control / quality assurance ("QA/QC") program that includes the insertion of blind standards, blanks and pulp and reject duplicate samples. Logging and sampling are completed at Lumina's secure facility located at the Cangrejos Project. Drill core is sawn in half on site and half drill-core samples are securely transported to either Bureau Veritas Labs' (BV) or ALS Labs' ("ALS") sample preparation facilities in Quito, Ecuador. Sample pulps are sent to BV's or ALS' chemical labs in Lima, Peru for analysis. Gold content is determined by fire assay of a 30 gram charge with total copper content determined by four-acid digestion with ICP finish. Both labs are independent from Lumina.

Lumina is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Qualified Persons

Leo Hathaway, P.Geo., Senior Vice President of Lumina and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for the Cangrejos Project has reviewed, verified and approved the contents of this news release and has verified the data underlying the contents of this news release.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. Cangrejos is being advanced to a Pre-Feasibility Study and is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

LUMINA GOLD CORP.

Signed: "Marshall Koval"

Marshall Koval, President & CEO, Director

