New Cloud Native Developer Bootcamp Provides a Clear Path to Cloud Native Careers

New online bootcamp from The Linux Foundation and Cloud Native Computing Foundation covers key cloud native development practices, increasing pool of talent for employers

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, have announced the immediate availability of a new Cloud Native Developer Bootcamp to provide participants with the knowledge and skills to design, build, and deploy cloud native applications in as little as six months.

The Linux Foundation logo (PRNewswire)

The most recent Open Source Jobs Report found that cloud computing skills are the most in-demand amongst employers, reflecting that it is no longer optional to understand these topics. The Cloud Native Developer Bootcamp is designed to help existing developers, cloud architects, and others who are new to cloud native technologies gain the skills necessary to be successful. The recent 2021 Cloud Native Survey from CNCF found that container adoption and Kubernetes have gone mainstream, with 5.6 million developers using Kubernetes worldwide, representing 31% of all backend developers; however this is still insufficient to meet current - let alone future - demand for talent. The bootcamp will help address this ongoing shortage of qualified cloud talent by making it easier for interested individuals to receive training and a verifiable certification.

This bootcamp starts with an introduction to open source software development, git, and Linux, then moves into specifics about DevOps principles and practices and site reliability engineering (SRE). Participants will then dig into Kubernetes and containers for developers, then finish with the Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD) certification and advanced training in using GitOps for continuous delivery on Kubernetes with Flux.

The new bootcamp can be completed in around six months with 10-15 hours per week of effort. The specific courses and exam included in the program are:

The included training courses were selected as they provide the necessary knowledge and skills to work as a cloud native developer. CKAD, which is a performance-based certification exam, provides verifiable confirmation that a bootcamp graduate possesses these skills, instilling confidence in their abilities for future employers.

Bootcamp participants will also have access to a bootcamp-specific online forum to interact with other students and instructors, as well as live virtual office hours with course instructors four days per week. Candidates have unlimited access to the program for 12 months. Upon completion of all five courses and the CKAD exam, participants will receive a verifiable certificate of completion and shareable online badge.

"Adoption of cloud native technologies by organizations around the world has truly crossed the chasm, with Kubernetes being a de facto component of most technology stacks," said Clyde Seepersad, SVP, and general manager of training & certification at The Linux Foundation. "There is a significant shortage of cloud talent worldwide, in addition to challenges around upskilling existing professionals who are used to traditional development methodologies. This bootcamp will lower the barrier to entry for anyone interested in a cloud native development career, and will help more organizations source the talent they need to meet their digital transformation goals."

"In a short amount of time Kubernetes has quickly gone from a niche infrastructure technology to completely ubiquitous. However, building the skills needed to seamlessly work with Kubernetes and cloud native technologies can be challenging for novice technologists," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "Programs like this new bootcamp are imperative for developers to get up to speed with today's technology."

The Cloud Native Developer Bootcamp is available for immediate enrollment. Through March 22, 2022, the new bootcamp is being offered at an introductory price of $665 with offer code CLOUD22, a 30% discount over standard pricing of $950. Additionally through March 22, 2022, the existing Cloud Engineer Bootcamp and Advanced Cloud Engineer Bootcamp are also discounted by 30% with offer code CLOUD22.

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 500 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io .

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

