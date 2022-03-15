New TASER StrikeLight for Self Defense is Both a Flashlight and Stun Device

A compact flashlight and a stun device, the TASER StrikeLight 2 is the latest in personal safety

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TASER Self-Defense , the consumer division of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced the TASER StrikeLight 2 , the newest device in its self-defense product line.

The TASER StrikeLight 2 provides electrical stun capabilities in the form of a portable flashlight, providing simple, portable protection at your fingertips. With the push of a button, electricity arcs across the face of the flashlight, which can stun on close contact as well as provide a warning at a distance. The stun capability works independently and can be turned on and off even when the flashlight is not in use. The device also features three different light modes designed for personal safety. Users can use red beam to discreetly and efficiently preserve night vision, standard beam with 150 lumens or high beam with 700 lumens to disorient possible threats.

"With StrikeLight 2, we aim to make self-protection more accessible to everyday citizens looking for an extra sense of security in their day-to-day lives," said Matt Angorn, VP of Axon Consumer. "The StrikeLight 2 promises to be a lightweight and user-friendly companion for those who frequent the outdoors for periods at a time."

Capable of deterring possible threats from a distance, the 3-in-1 flashlight features a loud warning arc audio, improved battery life, a rechargeable battery with a standard USB-C universal charging cable and a safety slider to prevent accidental shock. It is also more compact than Axon's original TASER StrikeLight, and easier to store away in a large pocket, backpack or purse.

The StrikeLight 2 retails for $149.99 and is available for order and immediate shipping on March 15, 2022.

About TASER Self-Defense

TASER Self-Defense is the consumer division of Axon, the global leader in connected law enforcement technologies based in Scottsdale, AZ. The company was founded in 1993 with one mission: Protect Life. TASER Self-Defense products are built with the same technology used by law-enforcement, adapted for civilian self-defense. Visit TASER.com to learn more about the company and its innovative products.

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., Instagram is a trademark of Instagram, LLC and USB-C is a certification mark of USB Implementers Forum, Inc. Axon, TASER, StrikeLight 2, and Protect Life are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.

