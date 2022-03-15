Savvas Delivers New Summer Solutions for Math and Literacy to Move Learning Forward

Engaging, interactive summer programs feature adaptive assessment technology and ready-to-teach curriculum to meet school districts' significant needs

PARAMUS, N.J., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Learning Company , a K-12 next-generation learning solutions leader, launched today several new summer learning solutions to support school districts in addressing unfinished learning in math and literacy. The curated, easy-to-implement instructional materials, combined with state-of-the-art screener and diagnostic assessment tools, are designed to help move learning forward for all students.

"Teachers have been working hard to get students back on track academically after three school years of disrupted education. For many students, these efforts will need to extend beyond the end of this school year," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "This summer will be a critical time to reenergize learning, and school districts are looking for evidence-based learning materials that are easy to use. That is why Savvas has taken the lead in developing flexible, high-quality math and reading programs designed to maximize valuable teaching time for summer learning."

Ready-to-teach curriculum will be especially important this summer to help districts address expected teacher-staffing issues, which, according to a recent nationwide Savvas poll of 500 educators, are among the five greatest needs for summer learning programs. In addition to teacher staffing being a concern, the poll identified the following resources that educators need to make summer learning more effective: reading/English Language Arts (ELA) and mathematics curricula, along with access to online materials and lessons, and remediation programs to close learning gaps.

Savvas makes it easy for educators, teachers, and students to access their content-rich summer learning solutions on its award-winning Savvas Realize , one of the publishing industry's most versatile learning management systems that features easy-to-use, single sign-on, and plug-and-play interoperability with top classroom tools. With its programs meeting the requirements of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER Fund), Savvas can also help educators address unfinished learning with federal funding sources.

Ready-to-Use Summer Solutions

Whether educators are looking to target learning recovery, acceleration, or enrichment, Savvas has designed two summer learning solutions that support students' diverse needs while providing ready-to-use, curated, and sequenced curricula that support districts' summer teaching staff.

Savvas Summer Impact features two off-the-shelf, digital programs that focus on grade-level instructional priorities for reading and math:

Savvas Summer Impact Math — The program for grades K-Algebra 1 leverages strong math foundations, procedural skills and fluency, and conceptual understanding through interactive learning experiences.

Savvas Summer Impact Reading — This program for grades K-8 offers literacy instruction, based on the Science of Reading, with high-quality literature and informational texts, systematic skills instruction, and engaging digital lessons.

Savvas One for Summer, developed for educators wanting to build more customized summer programs, combines the content of Savvas Summer Impact with digital access to the most popular Savvas math, literacy, science, and social studies K-12 programs. This all-inclusive solution for grades K-12 provides the flexibility of grab-and-go lessons and multimedia resources with options to custom-tailor summer courses to school- and district-level goals.

Both packages include SuccessMaker Focus , which provides targeted intervention and digital practice on priority skills from the previous grade for K-8 reading and math. Savvas summer solutions are all supported by flexible, on-demand professional learning.

Test Less, Teach More

To give teachers a clear picture of where their students are when they come into the classroom and better inform their K-8 math or literacy instruction, Savvas has bundled its summer solutions with these new cutting-edge screener and adaptive diagnostic assessment tools:

Savvas Math Screener and Diagnostic Assessments (MSDA) empower teachers by giving them deep insights into their students' math knowledge and seamless access to instructional content to personalize learning for every student. empower teachers by giving them deep insights into their students' math knowledge and seamless access to instructional content to personalize learning for every student.

Savvas Literacy Screener and Diagnostic Assessments (LSDA) maximize the power of instruction by targeting each student's greatest opportunities for growth and pairing that data with aligned instructional resources. maximize the power of instruction by targeting each student's greatest opportunities for growth and pairing that data with aligned instructional resources.

The Savvas MSDA and Savvas LSDA provide power-packed toolkits that work directly with core K-8 math and literacy programs on the Savvas Realize digital platform, helping educators make the most of instructional time during the summer. Developed in collaboration with the highly acclaimed research agency WestEd, the screener and diagnostic assessments work in tandem to generate scoring results that are both "criterion-referenced" and "norm-referenced" — meaning they compare student performance to grade-level expectations and to that of their peers across the country, respectively. The assessments and the results are also deemed valid since they accurately measure what they are intended to measure.

Supplemental Reading Support for Younger Students

To further support reading and foundational skill-building for younger students this summer, Savvas offers several flexible, supplemental literacy programs available in digital and blended formats:

Reading Spot for Grades K-5 lets students of all backgrounds, abilities, and interests access a digital library, anytime and anywhere. Thousands of e-books include high-interest, popular, and culturally relevant titles. Students can add bookmarks, notes, and highlights as they read. for Grades K-5 lets students of all backgrounds, abilities, and interests access a digital library, anytime and anywhere. Thousands of e-books include high-interest, popular, and culturally relevant titles. Students can add bookmarks, notes, and highlights as they read.

Savvas Essentials Foundational Reading , aligned to the Science of Reading, is a blended K-2 curriculum that targets concepts of print, phonological awareness, phonics, fluency, and the teaching of high-frequency words. , aligned to the Science of Reading, is a blended K-2 curriculum that targets concepts of print, phonological awareness, phonics, fluency, and the teaching of high-frequency words.

Savvas Now Literacy is an all-new, K-5 digital resource library that makes it easy to find high-quality instructional materials for a range of ELA focus areas, from foundational skills practice to vocabulary, comprehension, and writing.

"During a school year when districts are experiencing staffing shortages and teachers are stretched for time like never before," said Forsa, "our highly-effective summer solutions, coupled with reliable screeners and diagnostic assessment tools, provide the data-driven insights and instructional content that educators need to close skills gaps and promote learning growth ahead of the new school year."

